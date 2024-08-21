Ivan Fredrikson debuts with thought-provoking historical fiction, 'The Angel of Hoheneck'

A gripping tale of one man's stark choices that impact generations and reverberate around the globe

SYDNEY, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ivan Fredrikson, an emerging voice in the world of historical fiction, is proud to announce the release of his debut novel, "The Angel of Hoheneck" (published by Partridge Singapore). From Polish fields to Australian beaches, this poignant tale charts the journey of a father and son locked in a bitter struggle that reverberates through the generations and transcends global borders.

"The Angel of Hoheneck" follows the life of Janek Dabrowski, a tormented family patriarch whose experiences of wartime horror and brutal oppression shape his all-consuming obsession for revenge. As the tides of oppression shift from fascism to communism, Janek, a Polish resistance fighter, transforms his ardor into a thirst for power within the East German secret police. His son, Karl, raised under the stifling grip of communism, rejects his father's ideology and plans a daring escape with the love of his life. This sets the stage for a monumental conflict filled with betrayal, courage, and enduring love.

Meanwhile, half a world away, James Llewelyn, disillusioned by personal tragedy, reignites his passion after a chance encounter with the enigmatic Kimberly Wagner. His pursuit of love inadvertently entangles him in a web of broken lives, leading to a confrontation with his own ghosts of the past. The entwined lives of these characters, bearing scars of fear and anguish, culminate in a cataclysmic confrontation.

"I believe readers will identify with the characters, weeping when they weep and rejoicing in their victories, both large and small," the author states. "I trust they draw parallels between my story and current world events, and take courage to speak up; even when silenced."

With its sweeping narrative and thought-provoking themes, "The Angel of Hoheneck" is poised to captivate readers worldwide. To get a copy of the book, visit https://www.partridgepublishing.com/en-sg/bookstore/bookdetails/499185-the-angel-of-hoheneck.

"The Angel of Hoheneck"

By Ivan Fredrikson

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 306 pages | ISBN 9781543745344

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 306 pages | ISBN 9781543745337

E-Book | 306 pages | ISBN 9781543745351

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Ivan Fredrikson, a fervent enthusiast of post-war history, is dedicated to preserving the memory of those tumultuous years. Through vivid storytelling, he transports readers back in time, immersing them in the lives of the powerful, the submissive, and those who cherish freedom above life itself. He hopes that through his stories, readers can recognise the mistakes of the past and strive never to repeat them.

Partridge Publishing, an imprint of Author Solutions, LLC, aims to help writers in Singapore, Malaysia, India and Southern Africa become published authors. Partridge gives authors in these region direct access to a comprehensive range of expert publishing services that meet industry standards but are more accessible to the market. For more information or to publish a book, visit partridgepublishing.com or call +65 3165 7531 (Singapore), +60 3 3099 4412 (Malaysia), 800014971 (Africa) or 000 800 919 0634 (India).

Media Contact

Marketing Services, Partridge Singapore, +65 3165 7531, [email protected], www.partridgepublishing.com/en-sg

SOURCE Partridge Publishing