IVCi Honored as Small Business Winner at 2024 HIA-LI Business Achievement Awards

The award highlights IVCI's outstanding dedication to fostering innovation in the Long Island business community through industry-leading technology solutions, exceptional customer service and the recognition of its employees' contributions.

"We're proud to be able to serve the local Long Island community and beyond", Bob Swing, CEO of IVCi. "This award is an incredible recognition of our hard work and growth throughout the last 30 years. We wouldn't have been able to do it without the dedication of our employees, the support of our vendors, and the loyalty of our customers".

Since 1995, IVCi has focused on providing top-tier audiovisual and videoconferencing services on a national scale, carefully tailoring each project to the unique needs of its customers. The company's commitment to quality and innovation has positioned IVCi as a trusted industry leader in the audiovisual world.

