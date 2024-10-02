IVCi Honored as Small Business Winner at 2024 HIA-LI Business Achievement Awards

IVCi has been awarded the Business Achievement Award in the Small Business Category by the Hauppauge Industrial Association of Long Island (HIA-LI). The HIA-LI, a non-profit dedicated to promoting economic development on Long Island, recognized IVCi for its commitment to innovation, exceptional customer service, and employee contributions. CEO, Bob Swing, emphasized the importance of teamwork in their success as IVCi has established itself as a leader in audiovisual and videoconferencing services nationwide.
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IVCi announced that it has been honored by the HIA-LI (Hauppauge Industrial Association of Long Island) with a Business Achievement award in the Small Business Category. The company received its award at the 30th Annual Business Achievement Awards luncheon on Thursday, September 26, 2024.
The HIA-LI is a non-profit organization that has advocated to improve infrastructure and promote economic development on Long Island for over 40 years. The organization is a steward for the Long Island Innovation Park at Hauppauge, the largest innovation park in the Northeast with an economic output of over $13 Billion.
The award highlights IVCI's outstanding dedication to fostering innovation in the Long Island business community through industry-leading technology solutions, exceptional customer service and the recognition of its employees' contributions.
"We're proud to be able to serve the local Long Island community and beyond", Bob Swing, CEO of IVCi. "This award is an incredible recognition of our hard work and growth throughout the last 30 years. We wouldn't have been able to do it without the dedication of our employees, the support of our vendors, and the loyalty of our customers".
Since 1995, IVCi has focused on providing top-tier audiovisual and videoconferencing services on a national scale, carefully tailoring each project to the unique needs of its customers. The company's commitment to quality and innovation has positioned IVCi as a trusted industry leader in the audiovisual world.
