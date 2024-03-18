IVD Survival Guide: Navigating Uncertainty in the US and European IVD Regulatory Landscape, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Given the vital role IVDs play in guiding care, regulatory agencies frequently review approval requirements, and the regulatory frameworks governing these devices are constantly evolving. Post this

In this webinar, the expert speakers will cover changes that have been proposed or implemented in the US and European Union (EU) IVD regulations and provide strategies for developers to adapt to the ever-changing landscape.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into how regulatory guidance can help IVD developers proactively navigate uncertainty and mitigate potential financial, compliance and operational risks.

Join Charlie Chrisawn, Executive Director, Diagnostics, Premier Research; and Michael Edwards, Sr. Director, Regulatory Affairs, MedTech, Premier Consulting, for the live webinar on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit IVD Survival Guide: Navigating Uncertainty in the US and European IVD Regulatory Landscape.

