IVD Trends 2023-2028: Emerging Growth Markets in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East

A growing number of nations in Southeast Asia—including Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, and Indonesia—now offer basic medical coverage to their citizens. This trend is leading to fast expanding demand for medical devices, drugs, and diagnostic test kits and reagents, benefiting Western companies marketing their products in the region. These countries will boast higher growth than the world market.

Mexico's IVD market is worth about $743 million in 2023, and with 3.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) the market will reach $886 million in 2028. Growth is supported by continued acceptance of advanced equipment and growing distribution channels. Segments with strong demand include immunoassays, microbiology and histology/cytology.

Saudi Arabia is another emerging IVD player. Trends in the sales of these products will reflect procedures provided by 557 hospitals, 98,400 physicians, and 9,800 clinical laboratories. Driving the IVD market in Saudi Arabia included 4.9 million hospital admissions, 18.3 million inpatient days, 5.4 million surgical procedures, and 188 million outpatient episodes. Health and living standards in Saudi Arabia are very good. About 85% of the population has ready access to medical providers. The market for diagnostics in Saudi Arabia is estimated at $591 million in 2023 and is expected to grow 5.9% annually to $789 million by 2028.

