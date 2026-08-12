iVerify and threatER Announce Strategic Partnership to Neutralize Mobile Internet Threats at the DNS Layer

"By partnering with iVerify, we're extending our preemptive mandate to the mobile endpoint, further extending threatER's goal to protect users everywhere," said Brian McMahon, CEO of threatER. We aren't just detecting mobile threats; we're ensuring they never have the chance to touch the device." Post this

As the traditional network perimeter dissolves, mobile devices have become primary targets for sophisticated phishing and Command-and-Control (C2) attacks. Through this partnership, EnforceDNS now leverages mobile-specific telemetry from iVerify to neutralize threats at the DNS layer before they can compromise a device.

While traditional mobile security often relies on reactive alerts, the threatER and iVerify integration allows organizations to collapse the problem space by blocking malicious domain resolution in real time, regardless of whether a user is on a corporate network, home Wi-Fi, or a cellular connection.

Unified Enforcement: From Network to Pocket

The partnership centers on three core pillars of modern defense:

Preemptive mobile shielding: By combining threatER's massive-scale threat intelligence with iVerify's deep device-level insights, EnforceDNS can identify and block malicious infrastructure weeks before a mobile-specific campaign begins.

Neutralizing the handshake: If a mobile user clicks a sophisticated smishing (SMS phishing) link, EnforceDNS severs the connection at the point of intent. By preventing the handshake between the device and the attacker's domain, the threat is neutralized before a payload can be delivered.

Total remote visibility: Security teams now gain a unified audit trail of mobile DNS activity, providing the evidence and logging required by insurers and regulators, even when devices are off-network.

"The modern employee is always on and always mobile, which has historically been a massive blind spot for the SOC," said Brian McMahon, CEO of threatER. "By partnering with iVerify, we are extending our preemptive mandate directly to the mobile endpoint, further extending threatER's goal to protect users and data anywhere and everywhere. We aren't just detecting mobile threats; we are ensuring they never have the chance to touch the device."

Stopping the Stale Intelligence Cycle

A key differentiator of the partnership is the speed of intelligence. Threat actors rotate mobile infrastructure constantly, rendering static IP lists obsolete. The threatER and iVerify alliance ensures that mobile-centric threat data is synchronized across the EnforceDNS global Anycast network in real time, providing low-latency protection that keeps the mobile user experience fast and secure.

"Most organizations lack a critical layer of network-level protection that would thwart DNS-based threats including phishing domains, C2 callbacks and malicious redirects," said Rocky Cole, co-founder and COO of iVerify. "As businesses look to enhance their mobile security posture, they want to use their preferred network tools, which means that iVerify needs to integrate with the best providers in order to provide the layer of traffic visibility particularly where no VPN is deployed. We also wanted to be able to provide a top-of-the-line solution for companies seeking a turnkey secure DNS offering, which is exactly what our deep integration with threatER does."

Availability

The integrated EnforceDNS and iVerify capabilities are available starting in Q3 2026. Current threatER and iVerify customers can contact their account representatives to learn more about activating mobile-enhanced protective DNS and threatER customers can reach out to their customer service representatives or find it in the threatER Marketplace.

About threatER

threatER is the leading preemptive cybersecurity platform for building and maintaining trust at scale. Our SaaS solution continuously learns from all available data, transforming your security stack into a smart, adaptive, and automated prevention engine. With threatER, you reduce risk and reinforce trust across every connection without slowing down your business. Learn more at www.threater.com.

About iVerify

iVerify is a pioneer in mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, providing advanced protection against the real threats mobile devices face. The company's comprehensive security platform safeguards organizations from fileless malware, smishing, malicious applications, ransomware operations, and breaches resulting from credential theft. iVerify's solutions span from consumer to enterprise and government sectors, offering both privacy-focused BYOD protection and enterprise-grade security capabilities to ensure every device in the workplace is secure. For more information, please visit: www.iverify.com.

Media Contact

threatER Marketing, threatER, 1 855.765.4925, [email protected], www.threater.com

SOURCE threatER