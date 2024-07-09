iVest+ Adds AI Capabilities to Deep Screener for Faster and Easier Stock Selection

"With our AI Screener, we're harnessing the power of AI to make it simpler for users to pinpoint investment opportunities that align with their goals." Post this

"As we continue to innovate at iVest+, our goal is to empower every user – from educators to retail investors – with tools that simplify and enhance their trading experience," said Rance Masheck, Chief Executive Officer at iVest+. "With our AI Screener, we're harnessing the power of AI to make it simpler for users to pinpoint investment opportunities that align with their goals. The intuitive tool is a game-changer, providing a conversational experience unmatched by traditional brokerage tools."

About iVest+

iVest+ has reimagined what trading platforms should look and act like, with DIY investors in mind. Purpose-built by leading educators, for educators, and to empower self-directed traders, iVest+ provides tools that act as an invisible mentor for continuous improvement. iVest+ offers brokerages, trading educators, and independent investors the only stock and options trading platforms that package powerful data and insights into portable technology, with easy-to-use tools and visuals for optimal success. It also offers Market Gear, a direct trading product for retail users (www.marketgear.com). For more information about the company's white-labeled and retail trading offerings, visit www.ivestplus.com.

