iVest+ Adds AI Capabilities to Deep Screener for Faster and Easier Stock Selection

The launch of iVest+'s AI Screener marks the latest addition to its integrated suite of AI solutions, designed to simplify and streamline the trading experience
EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iVest+, the leading trading platform built for educators and retail investors, today announced the addition of the AI Screener to its integrated suite of AI solutions. Building on iVest+'s deep screener that covers more than 300 variables, including options data, the AI Screener enhances stock selection by allowing users to engage in interactive conversations with the tool and refine their search criteria through a conversational interface instead of manually selecting data points.
These natural conversations help users narrow down stocks of interest more efficiently based on their investment preferences and risk tolerance. If adjustments are needed, users can simply instruct the AI to make the changes, eliminating the need for manually checking boxes and filling in numbers. Conversations can also be saved for future reference, streamlining the investment selection process and enhancing user experience.
"As we continue to innovate at iVest+, our goal is to empower every user – from educators to retail investors – with tools that simplify and enhance their trading experience," said Rance Masheck, Chief Executive Officer at iVest+. "With our AI Screener, we're harnessing the power of AI to make it simpler for users to pinpoint investment opportunities that align with their goals. The intuitive tool is a game-changer, providing a conversational experience unmatched by traditional brokerage tools."
About iVest+
iVest+ has reimagined what trading platforms should look and act like, with DIY investors in mind. Purpose-built by leading educators, for educators, and to empower self-directed traders, iVest+ provides tools that act as an invisible mentor for continuous improvement. iVest+ offers brokerages, trading educators, and independent investors the only stock and options trading platforms that package powerful data and insights into portable technology, with easy-to-use tools and visuals for optimal success. It also offers Market Gear, a direct trading product for retail users (www.marketgear.com). For more information about the company's white-labeled and retail trading offerings, visit www.ivestplus.com.
