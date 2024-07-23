iVest+ Launches the AI Journal, a Game-Changer for Investment Analysis and Strategy Optimization

"At iVest+, our innovation is driven by the goal of helping our users save time while making smarter investment decisions." Post this

The AI Journal complements iVest+'s new AI Coach, AI Stock Screener and Fundamental Research AI tools to provide a comprehensive suite of AI-powered solutions offering an unbeatable combination of intelligence and affordability.

"At iVest+, our innovation is driven by the goal of helping our users save time while making smarter investment decisions," said Rance Masheck, Chief Executive Officer at iVest+. "AI can be a powerful tool, but sometimes it is too open-ended and doesn't really keep users focused on one end goal. Our commitment is to incorporate AI into the iVest+ platform in a way that allows users to see immediate results and that's why each of our tools is a specifically defined use case leveraging AI. Combined with our existing suite of AI-powered products, the AI Journal solidifies our commitment to offering an intuitive and complete AI-based trading platform that helps users make informed investment decisions with ease and confidence."

About iVest+

iVest+ has reimagined what trading platforms should look and act like, with DIY investors in mind. Purpose-built by leading educators, for educators, and to empower self-directed traders, iVest+ provides tools that act as an invisible mentor for continuous improvement. iVest+ offers brokerages, trading educators, and independent investors the only stock and options trading platforms that package powerful data and insights into portable technology, with easy-to-use tools and visuals for optimal success. It also offers Market Gear, a direct trading product for retail users (www.marketgear.com). For more information about the company's white-labeled and retail trading offerings, visit www.ivestplus.com.

