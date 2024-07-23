iVest+ Launches the AI Journal, a Game-Changer for Investment Analysis and Strategy Optimization

iVest+'s AI Journal marks the latest addition to its comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools, giving traders an edge in making informed and effective investment decisions
EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iVest+, the leading trading platform built for educators and retail investors, today announced the addition of the AI Journal to its comprehensive suite of AI solutions. The AI Journal leverages deep stock and options analytics to empower traders with comprehensive insights into various investment strategies. By analyzing the user's actual ongoing trading results over time, the AI Journal enables users to discern their most effective strategies, refine their trading methods, and suggest areas for improvement.
This AI-powered tool also provides personalized, data-driven insights, helping to educate users about unfamiliar strategies and guiding them to make informed decisions that align with their trading goals based on their historical performance. The more a trader uses the AI Journal, the more data their account collects to be analyzed, helping them see a significant enhancement in their trading performance.
The AI Journal complements iVest+'s new AI Coach, AI Stock Screener and Fundamental Research AI tools to provide a comprehensive suite of AI-powered solutions offering an unbeatable combination of intelligence and affordability.
"At iVest+, our innovation is driven by the goal of helping our users save time while making smarter investment decisions," said Rance Masheck, Chief Executive Officer at iVest+. "AI can be a powerful tool, but sometimes it is too open-ended and doesn't really keep users focused on one end goal. Our commitment is to incorporate AI into the iVest+ platform in a way that allows users to see immediate results and that's why each of our tools is a specifically defined use case leveraging AI. Combined with our existing suite of AI-powered products, the AI Journal solidifies our commitment to offering an intuitive and complete AI-based trading platform that helps users make informed investment decisions with ease and confidence."
iVest+ has reimagined what trading platforms should look and act like, with DIY investors in mind. Purpose-built by leading educators, for educators, and to empower self-directed traders, iVest+ provides tools that act as an invisible mentor for continuous improvement. iVest+ offers brokerages, trading educators, and independent investors the only stock and options trading platforms that package powerful data and insights into portable technology, with easy-to-use tools and visuals for optimal success. It also offers Market Gear, a direct trading product for retail users (www.marketgear.com). For more information about the company's white-labeled and retail trading offerings, visit www.ivestplus.com.
