iVest+ Unveils Game-Changing AI Tools for Smarter, More Accessible Trading

The launch of iVest+'s AI Coach and Fundamental Research AI tools marks an exciting first step in its rollout of a complete, integrated suite of AI solutions
EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iVest+, the leading trading platform built for educators and retail investors, today announced the launch of the first tools in its integrated suite of AI solutions: the AI Coach and the Fundamental Research AI tool. These tools, which can be white labeled by education partners, provide users with enhanced insights and real-time feedback to increase confidence in their trading decisions.
iVest+'s AI-powered tools represent a significant leap forward in enhancing the trading experience for educators and retail investors alike. With its AI Coach and Fundamental Research AI capabilities, iVest+ not only simplifies the process of stock analysis but empowers users to refine their investment strategies with actionable insights. By integrating these capabilities into the iVest+ platform, users now have the knowledge and tools they need to get an edge in today's volatile and complex investment landscape.
About the Fundamental Research and AI Coach Tools
The Fundamental Research AI tool enables users to analyze any stock comprehensively, providing detailed insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the company. This includes comparative analysis with other industry stocks, facilitated through the platform's intuitive comparison tool.
Once a trader has a solid understanding of the different types of stocks and their strengths and weaknesses, iVest+'s AI Coach acts as a personal mentor, guiding users through various investment strategies, including complex options strategies. iVest+'s AI-powered tools leverage the latest large language models to ensure all information generated is legitimate, giving users access to reliable and up-to-date information for informed decision-making.
"AI is revolutionizing investing, and iVest+ is committed to being at the forefront of this transformation," said Rance Masheck, Chief Executive Officer at iVest+. "With the launch of our AI Coach and Fundamental Research AI tools, we're just beginning to unveil the transformative potential of our integrated AI suite of tools that empower traders with the critical information they need to make informed choices, saving them time and leveling the playing field."
About iVest+
iVest+ has reimagined what trading platforms should look and act like, with DIY investors in mind. Purpose-built by leading educators, for educators, and to empower self-directed traders, iVest+ provides tools that act as an invisible mentor for continuous improvement. iVest+ offers brokerages, trading educators, and independent investors the only stock and options trading platforms that package powerful data and insights into portable technology, with easy-to-use tools and visuals for optimal success. It also offers Market Gear, a direct trading product for retail users (www.marketgear.com). For
more information about the company's white-labeled and retail trading offerings, visit www.ivestplus.com.
Media Contact
Kathy Wilson, iVest Plus, 1 (781) 354-3660, [email protected] , www.ivestplus.com
Chris Mercer, iVest Plus, 1 (480) 221-0848, [email protected] , www.ivestplus.com
SOURCE iVest Plus
