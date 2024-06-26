iVest+ Unveils Game-Changing AI Tools for Smarter, More Accessible Trading

"AI is revolutionizing investing, and iVest+ is committed to being at the forefront of this transformation." Post this

About the Fundamental Research and AI Coach Tools

The Fundamental Research AI tool enables users to analyze any stock comprehensively, providing detailed insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the company. This includes comparative analysis with other industry stocks, facilitated through the platform's intuitive comparison tool.

Once a trader has a solid understanding of the different types of stocks and their strengths and weaknesses, iVest+'s AI Coach acts as a personal mentor, guiding users through various investment strategies, including complex options strategies. iVest+'s AI-powered tools leverage the latest large language models to ensure all information generated is legitimate, giving users access to reliable and up-to-date information for informed decision-making.

"AI is revolutionizing investing, and iVest+ is committed to being at the forefront of this transformation," said Rance Masheck, Chief Executive Officer at iVest+. "With the launch of our AI Coach and Fundamental Research AI tools, we're just beginning to unveil the transformative potential of our integrated AI suite of tools that empower traders with the critical information they need to make informed choices, saving them time and leveling the playing field."

About iVest+

iVest+ has reimagined what trading platforms should look and act like, with DIY investors in mind. Purpose-built by leading educators, for educators, and to empower self-directed traders, iVest+ provides tools that act as an invisible mentor for continuous improvement. iVest+ offers brokerages, trading educators, and independent investors the only stock and options trading platforms that package powerful data and insights into portable technology, with easy-to-use tools and visuals for optimal success. It also offers Market Gear, a direct trading product for retail users (www.marketgear.com). For

more information about the company's white-labeled and retail trading offerings, visit www.ivestplus.com.

Media Contact

Kathy Wilson, iVest Plus, 1 (781) 354-3660, [email protected] , www.ivestplus.com

Chris Mercer, iVest Plus, 1 (480) 221-0848, [email protected] , www.ivestplus.com

SOURCE iVest Plus