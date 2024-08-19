Ivey Engineering Awards $1,000 Scholarship to San Diego State Freshman Jasmine Tran

I prefer learning behind the scenes rather than seeing the movies themselves. I also enjoy the creativity and appreciate the hard work that goes into making a piece of cinema. Post this

Her interest in biology stems from a desire to "learn more about the world and what makes us up," she said. As far as computer science is concerned, she is enthusiastic about computer coding and programming and enjoys the process of making apps, games and websites.

Tran believes that her triple major will open a variety of career opportunities. In about five years, after receiving a Bachelor of Science degree, she plans to pursue a master's degree in biotechnology or bioengineering.

"In 12 years from now I see myself as a successful veterinarian in Southern California, co-owning a clinic as I research technological developments for veterinary medicine with other biologists," she explained.

Tran competed with about 300 other college students from the United States. Applicants were required to write an 800- to 1,000-word essay on one of several topics and were judged for creativity and originality.

Tran's winning essay discusses three types of molds found in buildings or homes and the symptoms and risks associated with each type. She explained that one type of mold, Aspergillus, can live both indoors and outdoors and, like other types of fungus, it spreads spores into the air.

"Most people can inhale spores every day without getting sick, but there is a higher health risk for people with weakened immune systems or lungs," Tran explained in her essay.

"Letting mold grow on walls or ceilings can cause permanent damage to the area. Preventing mold from growing is essential to maintaining a clean, healthy space, even if a person isn't affected by the spores in the air," she added.

"We want to congratulate Jasmine and wish her the best in her college and career goals," said Bill Ivey, president of IEI. "She wrote a well-organized and outstanding essay that uncovered some of the mysteries of mold and how it can affect one's health," he added.

Overall, the IEI scholarship program, which began in 2017, has awarded $12,000 to university students of diverse majors. Past winners include those with majors in electrical, mechanical and environmental engineering; computer science; English; finance; economics; accounting; and neurobiology.

Any potential or current college or university undergraduate student within the United States can apply for the scholarship. The next deadline for essay submissions is May 1, 2025. For contest requirements or for more information about the scholarship, visit IEI's scholarship web page.

