Ivonescimab Outperforms Pembrolizumab in Phase 3 Study for First-Line Treatment of PD-L1-Positive Advanced NSCLC In HARMONi-2 Study

At the planned interim analysis, ivonescimab demonstrated a median PFS of 11.14 months, significantly longer than the 5.82 months observed with pembrolizumab. This represents a 49 prercent reduction in the risk of progression or death (stratified hazard ratio {HR}, 0.51; 95% CI, 0.38 to 0.69; p less than 0.0001).

According to Dr. Caicun Zhou, Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital in Shanghai, China, the benefit of ivonescimab was consistent across various patient subgroups, including those with squamous and non-squamous NSCLC, different levels of PD-L1 expression, and those with liver or brain metastases.

Dr. Zhou reported that safety profiles for both treatments were comparable, with no new safety signals identified for ivonescimab. Treatment-related serious adverse events (TRSAEs) occurred in 20.8 percent of patients receiving ivonescimab and 16.1 percent of those receiving pembrolizumab. Grade ≥3 immune-related adverse events were also similar between the two groups. In patients with squamous cell carcinoma, grade 3 or higher-treatment-related adverse events were comparable between two groups.

"The findings from the HARMONi-2 study support the use of ivonescimab as a promising first-line treatment option for patients with PD-L1-positive advanced NSCLC, potentially offering a new and effective choice for managing this challenging disease," he said. "These results highlight ivonescimab's potential as a new standard of care."

