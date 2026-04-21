Ivy Mobility Partners with FrieslandCampina to Drive Next-Generation Route-to-Market Transformation

"Our partnership with Ivy Mobility has been instrumental in elevating our route-to-market operations to a future-ready backbone that brings consistency, visibility, and efficiency to our ways of working," said Nancy Tang, IT Director at FrieslandCampina. Post this

To bring consistency to this complexity, FrieslandCampina selected Ivy Mobility's platform as the unified platform and key enabler for the broader business transformation agenda on its route-to-market program. As part of Phase 1, Ivy deployed its Sales Force Automation (SFA) and Cloud Distribution Management System (DMS) across various operating companies within Asia and Africa.

Ivy's unified platform introduces a standardized, scalable operating model, enabling consistent execution, real-time visibility, and centralized control across markets. Today, the platform supports thousands of field sales users, serves more than a million retailers, and processes over a million transactions, forming a connected and intelligent sales and distribution ecosystem.

Advanced capabilities such as GPS-enabled check-ins and real-time performance dashboards ensure better field execution, improved compliance, and faster decision-making. The platform also integrates with FrieslandCampina's broader transformation initiatives, including its Route-to-Market and Store-Power programs.

"Our partnership with Ivy Mobility has been instrumental in elevating our route-to-market operations to a future-ready backbone that brings consistency, visibility, and efficiency to our ways of working," said Nancy Tang, IT Director at FrieslandCampina. "Coupled with our efforts to drive standardization, we are able to move with more speed, drive compliance, and empower our teams on the ground. Ivy Mobility is a strategic partner for us throughout this multi-year journey in stepping up our route-to-market capabilities.

The impact of this transformation is already evident, with greater operational control, more consistent ways of working, and clearer visibility across markets. The initiative has also received external recognition, earning the 2025 CIO Magazine Innovation Award for Most Innovative Ecosystem.

With this foundation in place, Ivy Mobility is enabling the next phase of innovation through advanced AI-driven capabilities. These include digital merchandising powered by image recognition, intelligent route optimization, and enhanced supervisor tools, designed to further improve execution efficiency and drive smarter engagement at the last mile.

Looking ahead, FrieslandCampina will continue to expand Ivy's platform and AI-driven capabilities across additional markets within Asia, Africa, and other business groups, accelerating its broader commercial modernization agenda.

"FrieslandCampina's transformation is a strong example of how global CPG organizations can modernize complex distribution ecosystems with speed and scale," said Rajiv Prabhakar, Founder and CEO of Ivy Mobility. "We are proud to partner with them in building a future-ready route-to-market engine and remain committed to driving continued innovation and impact."

This partnership highlights Ivy Mobility's continued leadership in helping global CPG brands unlock growth through connected and scalable sales and distribution platforms.

About Ivy Mobility

Ivy Mobility is a global leader in cloud-based software for the consumer goods industry. Since 2012, the company's outcome-driven, highly scalable, configurable, and intelligent route-to-market solution, Ivy UCP (Unified Commercial Platform), has enabled consumer goods manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and merchandising agencies to drive growth and operational excellence. Headquartered in Singapore, Ivy Mobility operates across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Media Contact

Ivy Mobility Marketing Team, Ivy Mobility, 91 9176413810, [email protected], https://ivymobility.com/

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SOURCE Ivy Mobility