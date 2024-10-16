Ivy.ai and Internet2 Join Forces to Elevate Trust and Innovation in Higher Education

Ivy.ai has deepened its relationship with Internet2 by joining as an industry member, bolstering its commitment to security and the ethical adoption of AI among higher education institutions

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ivy.ai, the leading provider of chatbots and omnichannel communications platforms, today announced its new membership with Internet2, a non-profit organization that offers a secure high-speed network, cloud solutions and services aimed at helping research and education institutions succeed. This collaboration underscores Ivy.ai's dedication to advancing security and promoting the ethical adoption of AI, reinforcing its strong support for the higher education sector.

Joining Internet2 as an industry member marks a significant milestone for Ivy.ai, positioning the company within a collaborative group dedicated to advancing technological services in higher education. This comes after years of Ivy.ai's participation in the Internet2 Cloud Scorecard. Internet2 provides a valuable platform for vendors and institutions alike to share best practices and collaborate on AI adoption initiatives across the enterprise. Utilizing the Internet2 network allows industry members to assist in driving collaboration across the education landscape, and they are critical parts of advancing research through cyberinfrastructure and continued collaboration.

Cloud Scorecard participation allows details about Ivy.ai and its tools to be provided in a centralized, user-friendly knowledge base, allowing member institutions to easily access information about Ivy.ai's platform, security, and technical compliance practices. This also adds a level of assurance that Ivy.ai's platforms adhere to federal and community guidelines and standards. Additionally, Ivy.ai's Sharon Harrison has joined Internet2's Cloud Scorecard Advisory Group, which is responsible for overseeing and guiding the development and maintenance of the Internet2 Cloud Scorecard.

"Participating in the Internet2 Cloud Scorecard provides a level of credibility and trust that is imperative when educational institutions are vetting, and ultimately purchasing SaaS solutions," said Sharon Harrison, SVP of Marketing at Ivy.ai. "As members of the Cloud Scorecard, and now the Cloud Scorecard Advisory Group, we can make more meaningful contributions to the growing community of practice around AI adoption in higher education."

"AI-powered solutions are reshaping the digital landscape for research and higher education. Ivy.ai's membership in Internet2 and participation in the Cloud Scorecard underscore their commitment to understanding and engaging with this community," said Sean O'Brien, associate vice president for NET+ Cloud Services at Internet2. "With deep AI expertise, Ivy.ai is addressing significant challenges in higher ed. We're pleased to welcome them as an Internet2 industry member and look forward to collaborating with them on innovative, community-driven advancements."

With this collaboration with the Internet2 community, Ivy.ai aims to deepen relationships with prospective clients and foster a community of practice for the ethical adoption of AI in educational settings. Sharon and other participants, as members of the Cloud Scorecard Advisory Group, contribute to ensuring the success of the Cloud Scorecard and its ability to help research and education institutions make informed decisions about cloud services.

About Ivy.ai

Ivy.ai is the leading provider of artificial intelligence communications solutions for higher education. Founded by Mark McNasby and Michal Oglodek in 2016, Ivy.ai has a ninety-seven percent customer retention rate and has been selected as an Inc. 5000 company for four consecutive years. With over 1029 bots built, Ivy.ai bots have handled more than 6.5 million unique conversations year to date.

About Internet2

Internet2® is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation's leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 serves 335 U.S. universities, 58 government agencies, 46 regional and state education networks, and through them supports more than 80,000 community anchor institutions, over 1,000 InCommon participants, 63 leading corporations working with our community, and 70 national research and education network operators that represent more than 100 countries.

Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research, and community service missions. Internet2's core infrastructure components include the nation's largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework. For more information, visit https://internet2.edu.

