Ivy.ai Introduces IvyMarshal, Revolutionizing At-Risk Intervention and Pioneering the Future of Student Engagement in Higher Education

BOULDER, Colo., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ivy.ai, the leading provider of chatbots and omnichannel communications platforms, today announced IvyMarshal, the newest addition to the Ivy.ai suite of products. IvyMarshal is a first-to-market and groundbreaking companion product to IvyQuantum. It is designed to revolutionize student engagement by leveraging student data to deliver autonomous, signal-based interventions via the student's preferred communication channel(s) to improve enrollment, retention, and outcomes.

Unlike traditional predictive analytics, IvyMarshal pioneers the transition to metrics optimization. Rather than making educated guesses based on past data, metrics optimization dynamically fine-tunes interventions based on real-time data and evolving criteria to continuously improve results. This innovative approach ensures that interventions are tailored to each student's unique needs and circumstances. The benefit extends beyond initial outreach; IvyQuantum allows for the student to respond directly to the proactive nudge and continue engaging with a bot or live agent in a two-way dialogue to secure additional support or resources. Both IvyMarshal and IvyQuantum utilize generative AI to power contextual and conversational experiences aligned with the unique communication needs of higher education institutions.

"IvyMarshal is not just another predictive analytics tool - it's better," said Mark McNasby, CEO and Co-Founder at Ivy.ai. "By harnessing the power of metrics optimization, IvyMarshal enables higher education institutions to proactively engage with students in ways that were previously unimaginable. This tool is a game-changer for enrollment management, retention efforts, and overall student success."

Key features of IvyMarshal include:

Metrics Optimization: IvyMarshal dynamically fine-tunes interventions based on real-time data and evolving criteria to maximize results.

Signal-Based Operation: IvyMarshal seamlessly integrates with over 30 on-campus systems to detect real-time risk signals, triggering autonomous interventions and providing actionable insights for administrators.

Fully Autonomous Messaging: IvyMarshal can be configured to autonomously compose and send personalized messages to students, or hold messages for approval, ensuring practical oversight.

Personalization at Scale: IvyMarshal leverages historical data and user-specific nuances to ensure each interaction is deeply informed and resonates authentically with the recipient.

Precision Engagement: IvyMarshal initiates conversations via email, SMS, phone, and authenticated web interactions, seamlessly transferring proactive nudges into conversations with IvyQuantum chatbots for 24/7 support.

IvyMarshal offers a flexible solution that can be seamlessly integrated at the departmental or institutional level, enhancing ongoing efforts to boost enrollment and retention rates. By implementing IvyMarshal alongside IvyQuantum campus-wide, institutions can address the challenges posed by the decentralization of campuses and fragmented student support approaches via a centralized solution.

"Ivy.ai is committed to partnering with institutions to enhance student engagement and support - to get students on campus and keep them there," said Beth Griesbauer, VP of Partner Success at Ivy.ai. "With IvyMarshal and IvyQuantum working together, institutions can deliver a truly holistic support ecosystem that anticipates student needs and provides personalized resources and guidance every step of the way."

IvyMarshal is available in beta starting today, March 27, 2024. To learn more about IvyMarshal and the company's product offerings, please visit https://ivy.ai/ivymarshal.

About Ivy.ai

Ivy.ai is the leading provider of conversational, artificially intelligent chatbots for higher education, health care, and government. Founded by Mark McNasby and Michal Oglodek in 2016, Ivy.ai has a ninety-seven percent customer retention rate and has been selected as an Inc 5000 company for three consecutive years. With over 900 bots built, Ivy.ai bots handled more than 12 million unique conversations in 2023.

