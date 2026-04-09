IW Technologies Announces Reseller Agreement With SOLUM

"The shelf edge is where retail execution breaks down most often and where those breakdowns add up to real cost," said Justin Lockefeer, VP of Domestic and International Sales at IW Technologies. "SOLUM's ESL platform gives operators greater control by keeping shelf and system pricing aligned." Post this

April 7, 2026: IW Technologies, a provider of point-of-sale hardware, infrastructure, and lifecycle services, today announced a reseller and deployment agreement with SOLUM, a global provider of ESL solutions, to incorporate SOLUM's ESL platform into its product portfolio. SOLUM's ESL platform enables retailers, grocery chains, and convenience stores to execute price changes in real time, reduce hours spent on manual tag replacement, and improve how promotions and markdowns are executed across the store. Through this agreement, IW customers can now access the platform directly through IW, with support for procurement, deployment, and ongoing service aligned to existing store infrastructure.

"The shelf edge is where retail execution breaks down most often and where those breakdowns quietly add up to real cost," said Justin Lockefeer, Vice President of Domestic and International Sales at IW Technologies. "SOLUM's ESL platform gives operators greater control by keeping shelf and system pricing aligned, reducing manual workload, and maintaining consistent pricing execution across locations. For our customers, that translates into measurable ROI, unlocking store labor capacity, and improving margin control, with many enterprises seeing payback within 12 to 24 months depending on scope."

Price changes are timestamped and synchronized with backend systems. Promotions can be executed in minutes, markdowns automated, and discrepancies resolved before they impact the customer at checkout.

SOLUM provides the underlying ESL platform, including hardware, software, and centralized management capabilities that enable real-time pricing and in-store operations across large retail and grocery store networks. IW Technologies supports deployment of the platform within store environments, aligning ESLs with POS, pricing systems, and daily store operations while leading procurement, rollout, and lifecycle support. This allows retailers to implement ESLs in a controlled way and maintain consistent pricing execution across locations.

"Pricing accuracy and execution at the shelf remain two of the most persistent challenges in retail operations," a Solum representative said. "SOLUM's ESL platform is designed to support real-time pricing and consistent execution at scale. IW Technologies plays an important role in helping retailers deploy and integrate that platform within their existing environments, with the support structure needed to scale. This allows retailers to move toward more connected, efficient, and responsive store operations."

"For nearly 50 years, IW has evolved from the first checkout counter to supporting the modern mobile enterprise and from hardware experts to full-lifecycle service partners," Lockefeer added. "ESL technology fits naturally into that progression, extending our role beyond POS to support how pricing is executed at the shelf. We support deployment and integration of SOLUM's ESL platform within store environments, helping ensure these systems operate reliably and deliver measurable results."

About IW Technologies

IW Technologies provides POS hardware, deployment, field service, and lifecycle management across multi-site operations. From rollouts and break/fix to depot repair, IW supports store technology at scale, including store networking and low-voltage cabling. For more information, contact (800) 544-5493 or [email protected], or visit weareiw.com.

About SOLUM America

SOLUM America is the North American division of SOLUM, a global technology company specializing in electronic shelf labels and e-paper display solutions for physical retail environments. Originally spun out from Samsung in 2015, SOLUM builds on decades of engineering expertise in displays, power systems, and wireless technologies. Worldwide, SOLUM has deployed more than 350 million electronic shelf labels across over 50,000 stores and supports retailers across the United States and Canada through its North American operations. SOLUM is publicly traded on the Korea KOSPI exchange. Learn more at https://www.solum-group.com

Media Contact

Kabita Bagchi, IW Technologies, 1 +1 847-285-4165 (800) 544-5493, [email protected], https://www.weareiw.com/

SOURCE IW Technologies