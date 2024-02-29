Iwan Simonis Group, Home of World's Leading Billiard Cloth and Ball Brands, to be Featured on Viewpoint, Hosted by Dennis Quaid

The segment will explore the significance of pool as an America's favorite pastime and will spotlight the Belgian Group's commitment to promote and develop the practice of this beloved sport. Post this

The collaboration with the Iwan Simonis Group, celebrated for its exceptional products, will delve into how this historic Belgian company provides the most reliable and innovative equipment like the convertible dining table Fusiontables that converts into a 7-foot pool table within seconds to create cherished family and friends' memories.

Ivan Lee, President & CEO of Iwan Simonis Incorporated: "It is a honour to participate to Viewpoint's educational program. Our Belgian Group has been dedicated to the world of pool and billiard for centuries now. We hope this segment will encourage more people to get involved in this great sport."

Filmed in February and being distributed from April to June on Public Television, viewers will also be provided with insights from pool table owners, pool room managers and professional players on how to choose the right equipment and its role in enhancing the overall playing experience.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an educational program hosted by Dennis Quaid that explores innovative ideas, advancements, and trends across various industries. The program is dedicated to providing viewers with valuable insights and knowledge on a wide range of topics.

About Iwan Simonis Group:

Iwan Simonis Group is the leading manufacturer of high-quality billiard cloth, billiard balls and innovative dining pool tables. With a legacy dating back to the 17th century, the company is renowned for its fine Belgian craftsmanship resulting in the excellence and consistency of its products that enhance the playing experience of pool enthusiasts worldwide.

For more information about this upcoming Viewpoint's episode and the Iwan Simonis Group's products, please contact us via http://www.fusiontables.com/viewpoint

