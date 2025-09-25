IWPR Launches Brief Series on One Big Beautiful Bill's Threat to Women's Economic Security

The Institute for Women's Policy Research (IWPR) has launched a new brief series on the harmful impacts of the One Big Beautiful Bill, starting with college affordability and career advancement. Upcoming briefs will address wages, caregiving, and reproductive justice.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Institute for Women's Policy Research (IWPR), a leading national think tank advancing women's equity for nearly four decades, today announced the launch of a new series of policy briefs examining how the Republican-led "One Big Beautiful Bill" (OBBB) threatens the economic security of women and families, and offering evidence-informed solutions for policymakers and partners.

The first brief, "Impacts of the OBBB on Women and Families: Threats to College Affordability," focuses on education and career advancement. In alignment with National Student Parent Month, the inaugural analysis highlights how the OBBB disproportionately harms student parents—particularly women of color—undermining access to affordable education, career mobility, and long-term financial stability.

Key takeaways on how the OBBB higher education provisions harm women and the economy:

-- Slashes $1.4 trillion from education, health care, and food assistance—deepening college access and debt challenges for women, students of color, and student parents.

-- Cuts student loan programs and repayment options, increasing financial strain and threatening family and national economic stability.

-- Diverts key education investments to fund tax breaks for the wealthy, risking long-term harm to women's financial security and economic growth.

"At a time when facts are being erased and evidence devalued, IWPR's work has never been more critical," said Dr. Jamila K. Taylor, president and CEO of IWPR. "This series, including the 'Threats to College Affordability' brief, builds on the legacy of our founding and decades of evidence to shine a light on the real-world impacts of harmful policies on women and provides essential tools for policymakers, advocates, and the community leaders on the ground working to build a more equitable future."

Upcoming topics in the Impacts of the OBBB on Women and Families IWPR policy brief series include:

October 2025 — Equitable Work and Wages

November 2025 — Caregiving and Families

December 2025 — Reproductive Justice and Health Equity

"The OBBB is harmful for women, families, and the nation's economy," said Jesseca Boyer, vice president for policy and strategic initiatives at IWPR and author of the policy brief series. "As women and student parents begin to feel the compounding consequences of the new law's higher education provisions, it's crucial that policymakers and partners monitor and mitigate these threats. The evidence is clear: Direct financial assistance, student debt relief, and increasing access to basic needs—especially for student parents—supports women's economic security and strengthens our economy."

For nearly 40 years, IWPR has been building evidence to shape policies that improve the economic well-being of women and families. Continuing this legacy, the new series highlights IWPR's role as a trusted source for evidence-informed policy analysis at a time when women's progress is under renewed threat.

