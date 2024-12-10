IWSI America Partners with the USDA Forest Service to Develop Nationwide Apprenticeship Program

"We seek to recruit new talent and develop a skilled, dedicated workforce ready to meet the distinct challenges of forest management," said Dr. Amy Firestone, National Workforce Development and Apprenticeship Leader at the Forest Service. Post this

Addressing Workforce Needs Across the Nation:

The Forest Service's forestry technician position is vital to the agency's operations, with roughly 3,000 employees annually filling these roles across the country. However, the position has a turnover rate of approximately 10% each year, creating a consistent need for new recruits.

"Forestry technicians are in high demand, and they play a crucial role within our agency," said Dr. Amy Firestone, National Workforce Development and Apprenticeship Leader at the Forest Service. "By collaborating with IWSI America to introduce a new apprenticeship program, we seek to recruit new talent and develop a skilled, dedicated workforce ready to meet the distinct challenges of forest management.

A Comprehensive Pathway for Career Growth:

The apprenticeship aims to prepare participants for multifaceted careers in environmental stewardship, public land management, and conservation. Apprentices will gain hands-on experience and the training needed to excel as forestry technicians, with opportunities for advancement within the Forest Service and beyond.

"This program will not only address immediate workforce needs but also create a long-term pathway for individuals interested in a career in forestry," said Deborah Williamson, Vice President, IWSI America. "We are excited to partner with the Forest Service to design a program that opens doors to individuals from diverse backgrounds and helps them build fulfilling careers while contributing to the sustainability of our nation's forests."

The program will also prioritize recruiting participants from underserved communities and those with limited access to employment opportunities. The Forest Service plans to launch pilot programs in multiple states by late 2025, partnering with local organizations to ensure that the program reflects the needs of each community.

Building on a Legacy of Apprenticeship Success:

This new initiative builds on the Forest Service's longstanding success with apprenticeships, most notably its wildland firefighter apprenticeship program, which has been in operation since 1989. The wildland firefighter program, which hires approximately 300 new apprentices each year, has proven effective in reducing turnover and increasing productivity. The Forest Service believes that the same mentorship and support systems that have been successful in firefighting can be adapted to the forestry technician role, ensuring greater retention and career growth.

"We've seen firsthand the impact that apprenticeships can have on employee stability and job satisfaction," Firestone explained. "By providing clear pathways for advancement and ongoing support, apprenticeships have become a cornerstone of workforce development within the Forest Service."

A National Model for the Future:

The Forest Service and IWSI are working to have the program developed and registered with the U.S. Department of Labor by Q4 2025, with the goal of employing its first paid apprentices by 2026. By creating this program, the Forest Service and IWSI America are not only addressing critical workforce gaps but also providing new opportunities for individuals to enter careers that contribute to environmental sustainability and public service. The apprenticeship program will help build a diverse and skilled workforce that will be essential to managing and protecting the nation's forests for generations to come.

About IWSI America:

IWSI America is a workforce development organization that collaborates with enterprising businesses, nonprofits and governments on growing pipelines of talent to meet dynamic workforce needs. Learn more at https://www.iwsiamerica.org/

About the USDA Forest Service:

The USDA Forest Service has for more than 100 years brought people and communities together to answer the call of conservation. Grounded in world-class science and technology– and rooted in communities–the Forest Service connects people to nature and to each other. The Forest Service cares for shared natural resources in ways that promote lasting economic, ecological, and social vitality. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, maintains the largest wildland fire and forestry research organizations in the world. The Forest Service also has either a direct or indirect role in stewardship of about 900 million forested acres within the U.S., of which over 130 million acres are urban forests where most Americans live.

