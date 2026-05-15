IYKYK! Coffee Lab Named Surf City USA Foodie Awards "Best Coffee 2026"

"This recognition means everything to us because it's voted on by the community we serve every day," said Dawna Wyland, founder of IYKYK! Coffee Lab. Post this

Since opening in Huntington Beach, IYKYK! Coffee Lab has quickly developed a loyal following for its thoughtfully sourced coffee, matcha, experimental seasonal offerings, and live A.M. Session DJ events. The brand creates customer experiences that blend music, creativity, and coffee craftsmanship. The café has become a destination for both locals and visitors across the region seeking a fresh perspective on specialty coffee.

"This award reflects the passion and dedication our entire team brings every single day," added Wyland. "We're excited to continue pushing boundaries and representing Huntington Beach's incredible food and coffee culture."

For more information, visit www.iykykcoffeelab.com or follow @iykykcoffeelab on Instagram.

About IYKYK! Coffee Lab

IYKYK! Coffee Lab is a Huntington Beach-based specialty coffee shop concept focused on coffee, community and collaboration. Known for its curated coffee program, signature drinks, and welcoming atmosphere, the café continues to redefine the modern coffee experience in Southern California.

Media Contact

Dawna Wyland, IYKYK! Coffee Lab, 1 9496308596, [email protected], www.iykykcoffeelab.com

SOURCE IYKYK! Coffee Lab