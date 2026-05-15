IYKYK! Coffee Lab Named Surf City USA Foodie Awards "Best Coffee 2026"

IYKYK! Coffee Lab, the innovative Huntington Beach coffee destination known for its elevated specialty drinks, creative menu, and community-driven atmosphere, has officially won the Surf City USA Foodie Awards for "Best Coffee 2026". The Surf City USA Foodie Awards are an initiative designed to celebrate the outstanding restaurants and cafés in Huntington Beach. If you know you know!
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The annual Surf City Foodie awards are voted on by the public and celebrate standout food and beverage experiences across Huntington Beach. The awards recognize local businesses that are shaping the city's restaurant and café scene. IYKYK! Coffee Lab earned top honors for its commitment to quality, creativity, hospitality, and its growing influence within Southern California's specialty coffee scene.
"This recognition means everything to us because it's voted on by the community we serve every day," said Dawna Wyland, founder of IYKYK! Coffee Lab. "From day one, our mission has been to create more than just great coffee — we wanted to build a collaborative space where people connect, discover something new, and feel inspired. We're incredibly grateful to Surf City and to everyone who continues to support us."
Since opening in Huntington Beach, IYKYK! Coffee Lab has quickly developed a loyal following for its thoughtfully sourced coffee, matcha, experimental seasonal offerings, and live A.M. Session DJ events. The brand creates customer experiences that blend music, creativity, and coffee craftsmanship. The café has become a destination for both locals and visitors across the region seeking a fresh perspective on specialty coffee.
"This award reflects the passion and dedication our entire team brings every single day," added Wyland. "We're excited to continue pushing boundaries and representing Huntington Beach's incredible food and coffee culture."
For more information, visit www.iykykcoffeelab.com or follow @iykykcoffeelab on Instagram.
About IYKYK! Coffee Lab
IYKYK! Coffee Lab is a Huntington Beach-based specialty coffee shop concept focused on coffee, community and collaboration. Known for its curated coffee program, signature drinks, and welcoming atmosphere, the café continues to redefine the modern coffee experience in Southern California.
Media Contact
Dawna Wyland, IYKYK! Coffee Lab, 1 9496308596, [email protected], www.iykykcoffeelab.com
SOURCE IYKYK! Coffee Lab
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