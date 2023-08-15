J. Brooks Boutique Ranks 446 on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"We are honored to be recognized among the top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 list, as this achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our small but powerful team and our valued customers," said Jessica Brooks, founder and CEO. Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 list represents a comprehensive look at the most successful independent small and midsize businesses. J. Brooks Boutique's commitment to delivering high-quality women's apparel collections has propelled it to its position among the country's top performers in a highly competitive business.

Consistently demonstrating its ability to thrive in a rapidly changing marketplace, J. Brooks Boutique's collection of apparel and accessories pair style and comfort with extended sizes resulting in a loyal customer base.

As the company continues to expand its collections and reach, the team remains dedicated to sourcing quality products from designers and manufacturers and contributing positively to the local community by partnering with local sewing workshops to upcycle distressed clothing.

Qualification for the Inc. 5000 list includes being a U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent company; and having generated at least $100,000 in revenue in 2019 and at least $2 million in 2022.

Founded in 2017, the Inc. 5000 ranking comes as a huge milestone for J. Brooks Boutique. To learn more, visit jbrooksboutique.com.

About J. Brooks Boutique:

J. Brooks Boutique is an online boutique offering head-to-toe looks designed to empower with women's apparel collections consisting of dresses, tops, bottoms, sweaters, jumpsuits, and rompers. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, the company is known for offering designs with bold colors and timeless silhouettes. Learn more at jbrooksboutique.com.

