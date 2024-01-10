J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines Celebrates Half A Century of Winemaking Excellence

The Paso Robles-Based, Family-Owned and Operated Winery Celebrates its 50-Year Legacy with Nationwide Philanthropic Initiatives, Consumer Sweepstakes, a New J. Lohr Estates Riverstone Chardonnay Label, and More

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines announces the celebration of its 50th anniversary, marking a half-century of dedication, innovation, and excellence in the wine industry. Since its inception, J. Lohr has been a beacon of quality and expertise in sustainable viticulture practices, winemaking leadership, community care and philanthropic impact, and local and national policy advocacy – elevating Central Coast winegrowing to the global stage.

"We are immensely proud to reach this major milestone we embarked on fifty years ago," said J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines Founder & CFO Jerry Lohr. "It is a testament to the hard work and unwavering commitment to best practices upheld by everyone at J. Lohr over the years. We are grateful to our extended family of colleagues, distributors, trade partners, customers, and loyal consumers, who have been an integral part of our story. I am honored to see how this next generation of Lohr leaders, winemakers, and wine lovers will continue this legacy." To celebrate this significant milestone, J. Lohr is launching a series of initiatives throughout the year to give back to the many who have contributed to J. Lohr's success.

50 Years, States & Ways of Giving

Community support has been a core value within the Lohr family for over a century. From the beginning, Jerry Lohr's father, Walter, and mother, Frances, looked out for others by preparing and sharing food, donating items through their church, lending a hand, and shaping initiatives that positively impacted their farming communities. J. Lohr is launching its 50 Years, States & Ways of Giving campaign to carry on this legacy by collaborating with trade partners to identify one organization in each of the 50 states to receive $5,000. This money will be used to help advance its philanthropic initiatives, and these organizations will be highlighted in J. Lohr's channels throughout 2024.

"Our decades-long investment in the health, well-being, and vibrancy of communities that touch J. Lohr will be on full display through the 50 Years, States & Ways of Giving campaign; it is an integral part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability in everything we do," said Co-owner & COO, Vineyards Lawrence T. Lohr. "We are honored to be able to partner with our wholesalers, state by state, in providing support to local charities and non-profits that have a direct, positive impact in their communities."

Additionally, J. Lohr will run consumer sweepstakes from April 1 through September 30, allowing consumers to submit a non-profit of their choice for consideration. From this pool, J. Lohr will donate an additional $5,000 to the winning charitable organization.

In alignment with this ethos, J. Lohr is tackling another sustainability initiative for its 50th anniversary: packaging and 21st-century consumer engagement.

A Vibrant New Look For a J. Lohr Classic

More than fifty years ago, Jerry Lohr chose Monterey County's Arroyo Seco for his initial vineyard plantings of 280 acres before the AVA was established. With leadership from the Lohr family, the Arroyo Seco was approved as an AVA within Monterey County in 1983. To pay homage to its roots, J. Lohr is introducing a fresh look for the 2022 vintage of J. Lohr Estates Riverstone Chardonnay. Available in March 2024, the new label's vibrant quince fruit flowers mirror the stone fruit flavors in Riverstone Chardonnay that consumers have come to know and love. The label proudly authenticates "Barrel Fermented, Barrel Aged" and bears the Certified California Sustainable seal along with the Stelvin screw cap closure, aligning with the demands of today's dynamic and "on-the-go" consumer lifestyle.

Available in formats 3L, 1.5L, 750ml, and 375ml, J. Lohr Estates Riverstone Chardonnay promises exceptional taste and a versatile and sustainable wine experience for consumers. Additionally, new capsules marking J. Lohr's 50th anniversary will be included on numerous J. Lohr wine tiers, including J. Lohr Vineyard Series, J. Lohr Pure Paso®, J. Lohr Estates, and J. Lohr Monterey Roots.

50 Years of Family Winegrowing

As J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines looks to the future, its enduring commitment to crafting exceptional wines and sustainable practices remains unwavering. Today, as an independently owned and operated winery under the leadership of Jerry's three adult children, J. Lohr has achieved its hold in the International market as a respected brand known for exceptional quality and value.

"We will continue our focus on sustainable farming and winemaking practices for the next generation," said Co-owner, President & CEO Steve Lohr. "With siblings Cynthia and Lawrence, we will build on our family's exacting standards for winemaking excellence for the next 50 years and beyond."

For more information on J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines and its 50th-anniversary celebrations, please visit https://www.jlohr.com/50years

About J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines

Founded fifty years ago by Jerry Lohr and still family-owned and operated today, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines grows, produces, and bottles a full line of internationally recognized wines from its more than 4,000 acres of Certified California Sustainable estate vineyards in Monterey County's Arroyo Seco and Santa Lucia Highlands appellations, Paso Robles, and St. Helena in Napa Valley. Offering an expressive range of styles that showcase its estate fruit, J. Lohr crafts eight tiers of award-winning wines: J. Lohr Signature Cabernet Sauvignon, J. Lohr Cuvée Series, J. Lohr Vineyard Series, J. Lohr Gesture, J. Lohr Pure Paso® Proprietary Red Wine, J. Lohr Estates, J. Lohr Monterey Roots, and ARIEL Vineyards. The company's online home is jlohr.com.

