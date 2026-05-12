J. Rieger & Co. Announces Five Regional Winners of Road to Jerez Cocktail Competition Tour

"We're in awe of the level of excellence on display from every contestant. It takes extraordinary skill to stand out in this field. At Rieger, we celebrate the independence, creativity, and hospitality that define the American bartending spirit." - Ryan Maybee, Co-Founder of J. Rieger & Co. Post this

"We're in awe of the level of excellence on display from every contestant," said Maybee. "It takes extraordinary skill to stand out in this field. At Rieger, we celebrate the independence, creativity, and hospitality that define the American bartending spirit. With The Road to Jerez, our goal was to give back to the community—offering a chance to compete for a trip to Jerez, Spain alongside our team. The results have exceeded every expectation, showcasing the remarkable craft of bartenders who continue to connect heritage, technique, and storytelling in truly inspirational ways."

The Regional Final Winners of the J. Rieger Road to Jerez Competition are:

KANSAS CITY WINNER: Zachary Snyder (Aspen, CO | Hooch Aspen) — A Dame to Kill For

The first stop, fittingly, was in Kansas City at the J. Rieger & Co. distillery. A Kansas City native now based in Aspen, Zachary's submission reflected a refined, mountain-town approach to whiskey-driven cocktails, defined by balance and structure. His cocktail, A Dame to Kill For, stood out among a strong field of entries. Originally from Garden City, Kansas, Zachary has worked at several notable Kansas City bars, including Kill Devil Club.

The competition landed in sunny Florida at The Wilson Orlando at The Well, drawing bartenders from across the Southeast. Parker Jochum took the win with Heartland Solera, layering Kansas City Whiskey with sherry, fermentation, and house-made elements to mirror the evolving nature of the solera system, balancing technical precision with a clear concept.

D.C WINNER: Delsin Richardson (Baltimore, MD | Dutch Courage & Traveling Libations) — Venecia's Tribute

Washington, D.C. showed up in full force at Minibar by José Andrés, with bartenders from across the region—including local talent from D.C., as well as NYC and Baltimore—filling the room with energy befitting the nation's capital. Delsin Richardson took the win with Venecia's Tribute, a layered, savory cocktail built on whiskey, vermouth, and spice. Finished with a stuffed olive of Manchego and honey, it showcases an intricate balance of Spanish influence and modern technique.

CHICAGO WINNER: AJ Barbosa (Chicago, IL | Bisous Chicago) — The Southwest Chief

The excitement was palpable in Chicago as bartenders from across the Windy City came together. AJ Barbosa took the win with The Southwest Chief, a riff on the classic Revolver built around Kansas City Whiskey and Caffè Amaro. A Kansas City native now based in Chicago, AJ drew inspiration from his Amtrak route between cities, layering coffee, chili spice, and regional notes spanning KC, Chicago, and the Southwest. Showcasing creative flair, he even had judges don conductor hats.

LOS ANGELES WINNER: Aleka K. Ross (San Francisco, CA | Kona's Street Market) — Sherry Beneath My Wings

The Los Angeles semi-final at The Line Hotel did not disappoint, showcasing strong West Coast talent. Aleka Ross, known for her precise, detail-driven approach, earned the win with her cocktail Sherry Beneath My Wings, a thoughtfully constructed build that showcases Kansas City Whiskey. Her submission deconstructs the grape across clarified juice, Manzanilla sherry, ginger, and jamón olive bitters, then is force-carbonated for a light, structured expression of sherry and whiskey.

For more information, including samples or interview requests, please contact Lauren Wire at [email protected] or Elizabeth Stout at [email protected]. Additional details about the Road to Jerez competition, photos and the media kit are also available upon request.

Additional Assets:

Photos for editorial use are available for download here (photo credit: J. Rieger & Co.)

About J. Rieger & Co.

Founded by Jacob Rieger in 1887, Kansas City-based J. Rieger & Co. was once the largest mail order whiskey house in the country before Prohibition shut down operations. In 2014, Andy Rieger, the great-great-great grandson of Jacob Rieger, and renowned bartender, Ryan Maybee, relaunched the distillery as part of a new golden era in American spirits backed by industry legends and Master Distillers, Dave Pickerell and Tom Nichol. Today we deliver award-winning products, innovative cocktails, and memorable experiences to guests at our landmark facility in Kansas City's Electric Park District. From rare releases to everyday favorites, our range includes Rieger Kansas City Whiskey, Straight Bourbon, Straight Rye, Monogram Solera Reserva, Midwestern Dry Gin and Caffè Amaro, proudly served across the country and around the world. J.Rieger & Co. has received numerous industry accolades including Robb Report Best Whiskeys of 2025 and "Best American Whiskey" at the ASCOT Awards. For more information, visit www.JRiegerCo.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Wire, J. Rieger & Co., 1 7176455303, [email protected], http://www.jriegerco.com/

Elizabeth Stout, J. Rieger & Co., 1 2016154186, [email protected], http://www.jriegerco.com/

SOURCE J. Rieger & Co.