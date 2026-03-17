J. Rieger & Co. Is Ready To "Raise A Cup" To Global Soccer And Cocktail Fans As Kansas City Prepares To Host 2026 FIFA World Cup™

"Our landmark distillery is the perfect starting point {for World Cup visitors} to discover Kansas City history on a whiskey tour, sipping spirits in the Monogram Lounge or relaxing with family at Electric Park Garden Bar." - Andy Rieger, Co-Founder of J. Rieger & Co. Post this

Visitors are invited to "Raise a Cup" with J. Rieger & Co. throughout this international soccer event with these exclusive activations that will take visitors out of the stadium and into the distillery, Union Station, iconic bars, and art venues -- all in the name of soccer:

Raise a Cup Cocktail Trail – Fans can explore Kansas City like never before, visiting speakeasies, craft cocktail bars, rooftops, live music venues, neighborhood bars, and nightlife hotspots serving creative cocktails crafted with Rieger spirits. Powered by Seeker.io technology, collect points and badges at each stop and unlock exclusive prizes at the historic distillery.

Raise a Cup Collectible Bottle & Distillery Tours – Featuring an original design by local female illustrator and FIFA World Cup Poster contest winner Jadie Arnett, J. Rieger & Co. will release a limited edition bottle design of their Rieger Kansas City Whiskey available for purchase at the distillery and Union Station. Guests can book exclusive whiskey and tasting tours to explore the production process, enjoy curated cocktails at four distinct bars, and explore the historical exhibit.

Raise a Cup at Union Station – J. Rieger & Co. will host an exclusive bar at Union Station, the iconic cultural hub in the heart of downtown Kansas City just steps from the main fan stage. From June 11 to July 11, fans can enjoy signature cocktails—including classics like the Horsefeather and Old Fashioned—at the "Union Station is City of Entrepreneurs" activation organized by the Economic Development Council of Kansas City's Open Doors Program. The experience will also feature branded merchandise, spirits tastings, and on-site bottle purchases.

Cézanne Pop-Ups – J. Rieger & Co., in partnership with Cézanne, a stylish gallery in Kansas City's Crossroads Arts District, will host three art-themed pop-ups celebrating the global game and its connection to the city's arts scene on June 20, June 27, and July 3 at 20th and Main along the KC Streetcar corridor. The events will feature cocktails by Nicolas Mermet, food from chef Romaine Monnoyeur of Westport Café, music, a soccer simulator, and art.

VISIT J. RIEGER & CO. DISTILLERY

J. Rieger & Co. is a beloved Kansas City destination hosting over 150,000 visitors each year — a true getaway to experience the best of American spirits, craft cocktails, and Midwestern hospitality. Housed in a landmark building dating to 1901, the facility underwent a transformation in 2019, emerging as a state-of-the-art destination:

The Tasting Room and Atrium showcase spirit flights, seasonal cocktails, and light bites. Family-friendly, no reservations required.

The Monogram Lounge is a vibrant social space offering comfort food and expert cocktails overlooking the working distillery. Family-friendly; reservations are recommended.

The Hey! Hey! Club is an underground, high-end cocktail bar known for refined drinks and sophisticated fare. 21+ only, reservations are highly recommended.

Electric Park Garden Bar is an outdoor oasis, voted one of the Best Patio bars in Kansas City, featuring frozen cocktails, food trucks, and a festive garden vibe. Family-and-dog friendly, reservations are not required. Perfect for larger groups.

Other highlights: behind the scenes tours and tastings; 3,000-square-foot historical distillery exhibit; a mercantile shop with unique KC swag, and the country's only 40-foot distillery slide!

For more information about J. Rieger & Co. and Rieger—Raise a Cup, including samples, Media Kit or interview requests, please contact Lauren Wire at [email protected] or Elizabeth Stout at [email protected].

Additional Assets:

Photos for editorial use are available for download here (photo credit: J. Rieger & Co.)

About J. Rieger & Co.

Founded by Jacob Rieger in 1887, Kansas City-based J. Rieger & Co. was once the largest mail order whiskey house in the country before Prohibition shut down operations. In 2014, Andy Rieger, the great-great-great grandson of Jacob Rieger, and renowned bartender, Ryan Maybee, relaunched the distillery as part of a new golden era in American spirits backed by industry legends and Master Distillers, Dave Pickerell and Tom Nichol. Today we deliver award-winning products, innovative cocktails, and memorable experiences to guests at our landmark facility in Kansas City's Electric Park District. From rare releases to everyday favorites, our range includes Rieger Kansas City Whiskey, Straight Bourbon, Straight Rye, Monogram Solera Reserva, Midwestern Dry Gin and Caffè Amaro, proudly served across the country and around the world. For more information, visit www.JRiegerCo.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Wire, J. Rieger & Co., 1 7176455303, [email protected], https://www.jriegerco.com/

Elizabeth Stout, J. Rieger & Co., 1 2016154186, [email protected], https://www.jriegerco.com/

SOURCE J. Rieger & Co.