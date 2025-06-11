J. Rieger & Co. Releases 2025 Monogram Kansas City Whiskey Solera Reverve, a Rare Annual Limited Release

– One of the last pre-Prohibition legacy brands, Monogram Whiskey is made through an innovative Solera method of fractional blending, enhanced with 15-year-old Oloroso Sherry –

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J. Rieger & Co. is proud to announce the release of the 2025 Monogram Kansas City Whiskey Solera Reserve, the distillery's most limited and rare whiskey. As the most coveted expression in the portfolio, this exceptional whiskey is crafted by Master Distiller Nathan Perry, Co-Founder Ryan Maybee and the expert tasting panel in Kansas City following a unique Solera aging process. A landmark American distillery built on a family legacy dating back to 1887, J. Rieger & Co. is a modern-day spirits pioneer with pre-Prohibition origins in American distillation.

In keeping with the brand's historic legacy, the "Monogram" name—once used for J. Rieger's most prized pre-Prohibition whiskeys—continues to represent their rarest and most unique offering today. The 2025 edition features a blend of Straight Bourbon, Straight Rye, and Light Corn Whiskey, each finished in rare 500-liter Oloroso Sherry botas sourced from the Williams & Humbert Solera Especial in Jerez, Spain. The packaging honors this tradition, featuring a label that commemorates the founding year of the distillery, "1887." In keeping with tradition, J. Rieger & Co. releases only 1887 bottles of Monogram Kansas City Whiskey each year.

Monogram Kansas City Whiskey Solera Reserve

"The 2025 edition of the Monogram Whiskey is the crown jewel of our portfolio and a defining statement of what American Whiskey and innovative aging and blending techniques can achieve," says Ryan Maybee, co-founder of J. Rieger & Co. "This year's blend builds on our unique partnership with Spain's historic Williams & Humbert Sherry house. Their century-old oloroso botas add unmatched depth and elegance to the whiskey—creating something rare and timeless. With extremely limited quantities available, Monogram stands as both a collector's item and a tribute to the patient craft that defines our distillery."

J. Rieger & Co. is renowned for their innovative methods and meticulous attention to detail throughout the distillation process. Uniquely, they integrate the use of the Solera aging method in American whiskey production right in Kansas City, employing a centuries-old fractional blending technique that continuously replenishes each barrel with younger whiskey over many years, creating an ever-evolving blend. With the solera now expanded to ten casks, each aged between 50 and 100 years, the method imparts great complexity from the aged Oloroso casks, including distinctive notes of dried fruit, spice, and a subtle oxidative character that result in a smooth, sophisticated spirit that balances both tradition and innovation.

The distillery's partnership with the historic Williams & Humbert Sherry house, has been pivotal in creating this exceptional whiskey. Since its founding in 2014, J. Rieger & Co. has incorporated a trace amount of 15-year-old Oloroso Sherry into Kansas City Whiskey, reviving the pre-Prohibition tradition of "rectifying" whiskey with sherry. In 2017, the distillery became the first in the U.S. authorized to import sherry in bulk from Spain, reinforcing its leadership in innovative American whiskey production.

A primary component of the Monogram blend is the award-winning Rieger Kansas City Whiskey, a benchmark expression that is recognized as a new "Kansas City Whiskey" category with pre-Prohibition roots. This blend of straight bourbon whiskey, light corn whiskey, and straight rye whiskey, each aged for at least four years, is further enhanced with a small amount of 15-year-old Oloroso sherry.

The 2025 edition is available at a suggested retail price of $130 per 750-ml bottle and will be available at select bars and retail throughout the distribution network primarily in Missouri & Kansas, with an allocated number of bottles available in other major networks. For more information, including samples and interview requests, please contact Lauren Wire ([email protected])

About J. Rieger & Co.

Founded by Jacob Rieger in 1887, Kansas City-based J. Rieger & Co. was once the largest mail order whiskey house in the country before Prohibition shut down operations. In 2014, Andy Rieger, the great-great-great grandson of Jacob Rieger, and renowned bartender, Ryan Maybee, relaunched the distillery as part of a new golden era in American spirits backed by industry legends and Master Distillers, Dave Pickerell and Tom Nichol. Today we deliver award-winning products, innovative cocktails, and memorable experiences to guests at our landmark facility in Kansas City's Electric Park District. From rare releases to everyday favorites, our range includes Rieger Kansas City Whiskey, Straight Bourbon, Straight Rye, Monogram Solera Reserva, Midwestern Dry Gin and Caffè Amaro, proudly served across the country and around the world.

The Straight Bourbon Whiskey has been named Beat Craft Bourbon at the 2025 ASCOT Awards, a prestigious honor that celebrates excellence and innovation in the spirits industry.

For more information, visit www.JRiegerCo.com.

