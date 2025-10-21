J. Rieger & Co. Unveils New Look for Rieger Midwestern Dry Gin and Premium Wheat Vodka

Label redesign honors brand legacy, craftsmanship and original recipes developed by Master Distillers Tom Nichol and Nathan Perry with a commitment to delivering exceptional quality at accessible price points

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J. Rieger & Co., an independent American distillery dating back to 1887, has redesigned their Midwestern Dry Gin and Premium Wheat Vodka labels with a modern look that pays homage to legacy, craftsmanship, and the quest for excellence. Rieger Midwestern Dry Gin and Premium Wheat Vodka are signature labels for the Kansas City-based distillery, made in longtime collaboration with Tom Nichol, J. Rieger & Co.'s Operating Partner and Master Distiller Emeritus, and Nathan Perry, Master Distiller of J. Rieger & Co.

In keeping with its re-imagined America-meets-London Dry profile, the new label for Rieger Midwestern Dry Gin draws inspiration from classic botanicals with beautiful illustrations of the juniper berry, gin's essential ingredient. The hand-drawn artwork highlights juniper layered with coriander, angelica root, licorice root, and dried orange peel, the key ingredients behind the gin's bright and refreshing character. The cool green color palette is juxtaposed against a bold white emblem to mirror the crisp, vibrant notes of the gin, a signature of Tom Nichol's original recipe. As the ultimate testimony to quality, only 70% of the final distillate is retained to meet the Rieger team's high standards.

The new look for Rieger Premium Wheat Vodka is also inspired by character and origins–namely, premium, high-quality wheat, a superior ingredient to deliver a smoother, more refined character than corn-based vodkas. The soft, sophisticated color palette reflects the vodka's creamy mouthfeel and elevated flavor profile, while rich copper accents recall Rieger's custom still, a cornerstone of the production process. Each batch of Rieger Premium Wheat Vodka undergoes a final run through a stand-alone copper still to gain exceptional purity and balance before bottling, a quality innovation perfected by Tom Nichol.

A distillery partner since 2015, Nichol spent over four decades at one of the world's largest spirits companies, rising to Master Distiller of Tanqueray, where he developed Tanqueray No. Ten—one of the most iconic gins of all time. Driven by expertise and a passion for innovation, Nichol has shaped Rieger Midwestern Dry Gin and Premium Wheat Vodka as benchmarks of the modern era in American distillation.

Midwestern Dry Gin was Nichol's first creation with the J. Rieger & Co. team and an opportunity to help Nathan Perry reach master distiller status in his own right. "When J. Rieger & Co. invited me to collaborate on a new gin back in 2015, it was a chance to create something enduring—rooted in tradition but uniquely American," Nichol shares. "Working with and training Nathan Perry has been a true honor; his talent and scientific approach are clearly reflected in the spirit. Together, we developed a recipe that balances clarity, brightness, and character. A decade later, the gin inside the bottle remains unchanged. While the new label reflects how far the brand has come, the spirit itself stands as a testament to the craftsmanship and dedication Nathan and the entire Rieger team bring every day."

The new labels for Rieger Midwestern Dry Gin and Premium Wheat Vodka are phasing into national distribution and are available now at the J. Rieger & Co. distillery, select retailers, and online. The retail price for Rieger Midwestern Dry Gin is $18.99 and Premium Wheat Vodka is $27.99 (750ml). For more information, including samples and interview requests, please contact Lauren Wire or Elizabeth Stout.

About J. Rieger & Co.

Founded by Jacob Rieger in 1887, Kansas City-based J. Rieger & Co. was once the largest mail order whiskey house in the country before Prohibition shut down operations. In 2014, Andy Rieger, the great-great-great grandson of Jacob Rieger, and renowned Bar Owner and Restaurateur, Ryan Maybee, relaunched the distillery as part of a new golden era in American spirit backed by industry legends and Master Distillers, Dave Pickerell and Tom Nichol. Today we deliver award-winning products, innovative cocktails, and memorable experiences to guests at our landmark facility in Kansas City's Electric Park District. From rare releases to everyday favorites, our range includes Rieger Kansas City Whiskey, Straight Bourbon, Straight Rye, Monogram Solera Reserva, Midwestern Dry Gin, Premium Wheat Vodka and Caffè Amaro, proudly served across the country and around the world. For more information, visit www.JRiegerCo.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Wire, J. Rieger & Co., 1 7176455303, [email protected]

SOURCE J. Rieger & Co.