Jaanuu Scrubs Up Data Management and Collaboration with Centric PLM

Jaanuu has grown rapidly, and the brand needed to digitalize and centralize their product design and development processes in order to continue evolving.

"When new team members came on board in 2022, it really was the land of Excel, and it wasn't manageable," says Stephanie Jane Scott, SVP Creative Director at Jaanuu. "It was difficult for us to know the history of Jaanuu when everything was in folders and shared drives. We needed a centralized location for data."

Since implementing Centric PLM in 2022, Jaanuu has developed a central platform for product data and communication, streamlined tech pack creation, reduced spreadsheets by over 40% and built accountability and traceability into the product development and design process.

"In terms of communicating cross-functionally and externally, it's a vast improvement from where we used to be. Having a centralized location for all product-related information means that tasks such as updating sketches and creating data sheets are much more efficient now. Creating and sending out tech packs is streamlined and centralized. We save about 50% of the time we usually spend creating BOMs, since we carry forward and reuse templates instead of starting from scratch for each style."

"It has definitely helped us with accountability and knowing where things are, who owns what and what stage it is at. That makes the business much more secure, as we are able to see what needs to be done instantly and information is not lost as the team evolves over time, for instance."

With plans to integrate Centric PLM with their ERP and e-commerce solutions in the future, Jaanuu is saving time, tracking data more effectively and building a foundation to ramp up omnichannel sales while maintaining their position as a disruptive, style-conscious, high-quality scrubs brand.

"We are very pleased that Jaanuu is experiencing such great results with Centric PLM," says Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software. "Jaanuu is an exciting and innovative brand in the medical apparel space, and we look forward to deepening our collaboration in the years to come."

Jaanuu (http://www.jaanuu.com)

As a physician-founded company, we believe that better care has the power to create a better world. We leverage real healthcare experience and expertise to design performance-driven and style-conscious scrubwear that revolutionizes what's possible for healthcare professionals. Our products are all tested and validated by real HCPs to deliver the optimal fit and fabric for every wearer, ensuring zero distractions and maximum functionality. For more details, you can visit their website.

