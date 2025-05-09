JABARI, Founder Of R&B ONLY Recruits BJ The Chicago Kid, Tone Stith, T Royal & Venor For Powerful Cover Of Tupac's "Dear Mama" Out Now!

R&B ONLY has quietly emerged as the 21st century's foremost R&B platform, live experience, and brand. Its ecosystem resonates with audiences, tastemakers, and artists alike. Post this

Stripping the production down to its purest form, the track showcases four of the genre's most distinct male voices in harmony, honoring the original while reimagining it through a modern R&B lens. Under JABARI's creative direction, the accompanying visual channels intimacy, gratitude, and timeless reverence for mothers everywhere.

This marks the second landmark release of 2025 under the R&B ONLY music arm, following February's viral cover of Tony! Toni! Toné!'s "Anniversary,". That release celebrated the ten-year anniversary of R&B ONLY and featured standout performances from Keyon Dixon, Eric Bellinger, Jai'Len Josey, KELS, and Dende. With every new drop, JABARI cements his dual identity as a creator and cultural architect. From building the R&B ONLY empire into a global phenomenon to producing genre-defining music moments, his work bridges legacy and innovation.

Stay tuned for more from R&B ONLY very soon!

R&B ONLY has quietly emerged as the 21st century's foremost R&B platform, live experience, and brand. Its ecosystem resonates with audiences, tastemakers, and artists alike. Founded and run by JABARI, it initially took flight with R&B ONLY LIVE. The latter stands out as a female DJ-powered experience, encompassing the genre's past, present, and future in venues nationwide. Thus far, R&B ONLY has produced 400-plus shows in 60 cities, moving 750,000 tickets and shining as a leader for the genre and among "Non-Artist Touring Entities." The R&B ONLY platform boasts content creation and music production with a popular YouTube channel highlighted by various series as well. Not to mention, it has expanded into original music with covers featuring A-list talent.

