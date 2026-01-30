JACANA Completes First Export of Medical Cannabis to the Cayman Islands

JACANA achieves milestone first export of medical cannabis from Jamaica to Cayman Islands, introducing patients to organically cultivated, sun-grown Jamaican cannabis.

ST ANN, Jamaica and GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JACANA, a vertically integrated cannabis and wellness company, today announced the successful completion of its first medical cannabis export to the Cayman Islands, shipped January 7, 2026. The shipment marks a significant milestone in JACANA's international expansion strategy and establishes a repeatable, compliant export pathway for medical cannabis exports into regulated markets.

The export was completed under a fully regulated bilateral framework, authorized by import permits from the Cayman Islands Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and an export permit from Jamaica's Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA). The products have been imported by Caribbean Medical Distributors Ltd and will be available to patients via prescription through pharmacies and hospitals across the Cayman Islands.

This shipment also introduces Cayman patients to sun-grown, organically cultivated Jamaican cannabis, offering a natural alternative to indoor-grown imports that dominate many medical markets today.

"This export validates what we've been building at JACANA: a compliant, scalable international distribution platform capable of delivering plant medicines to medical and consumer markets worldwide," said Alexandra Chong, CEO of JACANA. "As a Caribbean company, there's something meaningful about bringing Jamaican cannabis to patients across our region. It's a connection rooted in our shared culture and history. We've already proven our multi-market capabilities in Wellness, with distribution spanning the Caribbean, the United States, and Europe. This Cayman shipment does the same for medical cannabis. It's a model we intend to deploy across additional regulated markets."

"Reliable, compliant supply is critical to patient access," said David Pellow, Director at Caribbean Medical Distributors Ltd. "We are pleased to partner with JACANA to make sun-grown Jamaican medical cannabis available to patients across the Cayman Islands."

The export to the Cayman Islands represents more than market entry. It demonstrates JACANA's end-to-end capabilities in regulated international cannabis trade:

Regulatory execution: Successfully navigating dual-jurisdiction permitting processes with the Jamaican CLA and Cayman Islands CMO

Export-grade quality: Delivering sun-grown, organically cultivated Jamaican cannabis produced under GACP and GMP quality systems

Distribution infrastructure: Leveraging an established import partner to ensure compliant patient access through licensed pharmacies and hospitals

This milestone positions JACANA to pursue additional medical cannabis export opportunities across the Caribbean and international markets.

Products

1. Joy Vape Pen (0.5ml)

Sativa Dominant

60% THC

~300mg THC

2. Peace Vape Pen (0.5ml)

Indica Dominant

60% THC

~300mg THC

3. 1:1 Tincture (15ml)

Balanced THC: CBD

~180mg THC, ~180mg CBD

12mg/ml THC (1.2% THC), 12mg/ml CBD (1.2% CBD)

4. CBD Plus Tincture (15ml)

CBD Dominant

~375mg CBD, ~135mg THC

25mg/ml CBD (2.5%), 9mg/ml THC (0.9%)

JACANA's Cayman Islands portfolio features sun-grown, organically cultivated Jamaican cannabis supported by rigorous in-house and third-party testing protocols.

Senator the Honourable Aubyn Hill, the Jamaican Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, said, "This shipment to the Cayman Islands represents a significant step for Jamaica in building a compliant and competitive international export sector. Companies like JACANA are showing that Jamaican businesses can navigate complex regulatory frameworks and bring high-quality Jamaican products to international markets. This export strengthens our reputation as a country capable of producing goods that meet global standards, and reinforces Jamaica's potential to expand its presence in emerging international industries."

About JACANA

JACANA is a vertically integrated cannabis and botanical wellness company rooted in Jamaica's rich cultivation heritage and engineered for modern global markets. The company operates across the full value chain, from its USDA-organic certified farm in Jamaica through manufacturing, branding, and international distribution. JACANA currently distributes its Wellness products across the Caribbean, the United States, and Europe, and is expanding its international footprint in medical cannabis through compliant, regulated market access.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding JACANA's business strategy, market expansion plans, and international distribution capabilities. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory, operational, market, and other factors. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities.

Media Contact

Prem Patel, JACANA, 44 7806639890, [email protected], www.jacanawellness.com

SOURCE JACANA