Jack Link's® Launches the WILDEST Buy One, Get Four Chili Promotion--Prepare for Flavor Overload!

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hold onto your taste buds, chili fans! Jack Link's is turning up the heat with the wildest, most jaw-dropping promotion the chili world has ever seen: the Buy One, Get Four sale on our brand-new, 100% beef chili! Starting October 22nd, you won't just get a can—you'll unleash a flavor stampede!

This isn't just chili; it's a meaty, flavor-packed experience that will make your mouth do the happy dance! Made with 100% premium beef, every can is bursting with hearty flavor that's guaranteed to knock your socks off. Whether you're tailgating like a champ, camping under the stars, or just chillin' at home, Jack Link's chili is your new go-to for a flavor explosion!

Rebate Details:

What: Buy 5 cans of Jack Link's Chili and get reimbursed for 4 of them on WeStock.com —yes, you read that right!

Buy 5 cans of Chili and get reimbursed for 4 of them on WeStock.com —yes, you read that right! How to Access the Offer . During the promotion, sign up as a WeStock member, purchase five cans of Jack Link's Chili at Walmart (in-store or online), and use the provided WeStock link to upload your receipt. You'll then be reimbursed for the cost of four cans via Venmo or PayPal.

. During the promotion, sign up as a WeStock member, purchase five cans of Chili at Walmart (in-store or online), and use the provided WeStock link to upload your receipt. You'll then be reimbursed for the cost of four cans via Venmo or PayPal. When: Valid starting 10/22/24, while supplies last—first come, first served!

Valid starting 10/22/24, while supplies last—first come, first served! Where: Available at Walmart retailers nationwide and online at walmart.com.

Why settle for just one can when you can stock your pantry with an armory of chili goodness? Grab your friends, rally your family, and get ready to dive into the meaty madness of Jack Link's chili! This sale is not just an offer; it's a call to arms for all chili lovers to unite in a glorious beefy amazingness.

"We're beyond excited to unleash this wild promotion," said Holly LaVallie, SVP of marketing at Jack Link's. "We're always innovating and listening to what our fans love, and this is our way of saying, 'Let's beef up your chili game."

Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stockpile Jack Link's chili and fuel your adventures with flavor that packs a punch. Get ready for a chili celebration like no other—your taste buds will thank you!

ABOUT LINK SNACKS (DBA "JACK LINK'S")

Link Snacks is a leader in snacking and its brand Jack Link's is the #1 meat snack brand in America. Headquartered in Minong, Wisconsin, Link Snacks is a family-owned and operated company that represents a heritage of unsurpassed quality and innovation since 1985. The company is made up of passionate Team Members who share an uncompromising commitment to deliver awesome products. The company's portfolio of consumer brands includes Jack Link's®, Lorissa's Kitchen®, Wild River®, Golden Island®, Country Fresh Meats®, BiFi®, and Peperami®. www.jacklinks.com.

Media Contact:

Micaela Schuffman

[email protected]

973-879-8706

SOURCE Jack Link's