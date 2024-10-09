Jack London Square to Host Fun-Filled 'Dogfest' Event in October

"These dogs are goodwill ambassadors as well as their companions' best friends." – Ailsa Rothman Post this

Doggie Selfie Studio: Use of the center's Doggie Selfie Studio featuring whimsical backgrounds for anyone making a donation to Canine Companions ( October 12th and 19th); those visiting the selfie studio will receive a scratch-off card with information about Canine Companions and will be entered for a chance to win a gift card to a Jack London Square restaurant.

and 19th); those visiting the selfie studio will receive a scratch-off card with information about Canine Companions and will be entered for a chance to win a gift card to a Jack London Square restaurant. Puppy Sponsorship: Now through October 19th , the center's guests will have an opportunity to sign up to sponsor Myrtle and Milton, two Labrador Retriever puppies beginning their training as service dogs for disabled or special needs people; for just $10 per month for two years (or a $240 one-time gift), guests can play a vital role in helping these pups transform into well-trained service animals that will make a profound impact on their human companions' lives by opening doors, picking up dropped items, alerting to sounds and much more.

"While our dogs perform practical tasks that enhance independence and reduce reliance on others, they aren't just the eyes, ears, hands or legs of their human partners; they're also goodwill ambassadors and often, they are their companions' best friends," says Ailsa Rothman, community events coordinator, Canine Companions. "A student achieves their dreams of attending college. A veteran gets a good night's sleep. A patient can endure an additional procedure. People's lives are transformed after being matched with a Canine Companions service dog. Training these dogs to do this important work takes time, patience and funding, which is why we are so grateful to Jack London Square for providing its guests with this series of educational and fundraising programs and for giving us a venue for our Bay Area DogFest event again this fall."

DogFest Event

On Saturday, October 19th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the plaza near Plank, Jack London Square will host the Canine Companions Bay Area DogFest event. DogFest is free of charge and open to the public; however, space is limited, and pre-registration is strongly encouraged: canine.org/DogFestNorthwest. During the DogFest event, attendees will enjoy Halloween-themed fun coupled with educational and entertaining activities for the whole family, including:

Canine Costume Contest: Guests are invited to bring their dog dressed in a Halloween costume to compete in a best-dressed contest; categories include best duo or group, funniest and most creative, and prizes will be awarded to the winners of each category. Dogs must be well-behaved and leashed while on the property.

Kids Zone: Children will enjoy dog-related games and activities in the event's dedicated Kids Zone.

People + Pooch Crafts: Attendees and their favorite furry four-legged friends will enjoy a paw-painting craft activity.

Pup-tacular Prizes: Registrants will enjoy giveaways from event sponsor Eukanuba, and canine costume contest winners will win fun prizes for themselves and their furry friends.

Touching Real-Life Stories: Canine Companions representatives will share stories about the people whose lives have been changed by having the assistance of a well-trained service dog.

Service Dog Demonstrations: Service dogs will demonstrate the kinds of tasks they perform to help people with disabilities, including picking up dropped items and delivering them to their handler, helping with transactions, and opening or closing doors.

Dog Art: To take part in this community art project, pet parents can help their fur babies put their paw prints on a large canvas, writing their name next to the print, to contribute to a large tribute mural.

Dog-Related Vendors: Guests will enjoy a variety of dog-themed vendor pop-ups, including informational booths hosted by local veterinarians as well as dog clothing, dog treats and dog accessories for sale.

Upbeat Music: Upbeat music will enhance the party-like atmosphere throughout the event.

Dog Treat Gift Bag: Guests who visit any Jack London Square restaurant or eatery and donate to Canine Companions will receive a free dog treat gift bag. To obtain their gift bag, guests must show their server a screenshot of their donation (offer valid only on October 19th , one gift bag per donation, while supplies last).

About Canine Companions

Canine Companions is a national nonprofit organization providing service dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities and facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice and educational settings. We're one of the first ADI-accredited service dog providers, and we offer our working dogs and all follow-up services completely free of charge to our clients. Every Canine Companions service dog spends its first 16 to 18 months with a volunteer puppy raiser to learn basic tasks and socialize in public and private settings. The journey is followed by professional training at a regional center for five to nine months to master advanced skills. By the end of the program, every dog is trained to complete up to 45 tasks to offer the ultimate support to their future partners. To learn more, or to donate to the cause, visit https://canine.org.

About Jack London Square

Situated along the estuary, Jack London Square is Oakland's only publicly accessible mixed-use waterfront area and has been a well-known landmark since the mid-1880's. With its rich history as the heart of Oakland's port operations, Jack London Square is one of the Bay Area's premier recreational, dining, and commercial districts. Jack London Square offers visitors and local residents an authentic, vibrant hub for dining, outdoor recreation, special events and entertainment options including Ben & Jerry's, Left Bank Brasserie, BevMo, Bike East Bay, California Canoe & Kayak, Farmhouse Kitchen, Forge Pizza, Heinold's: First and Last Chance Saloon, Noka Ramen, Plank, Regal Cinema, Rosenblum Cellars, Scott's Seafood, Seabreeze on the Dock, The Bay Trail, Visit Oakland, Waterfront Hotel, Yoshi's Oakland, Mia, Dragon Gate Bar & Grille, and more. For more information, visit the Jack London Square website at http://www.jacklondonsquare.com or follow Jack London Square on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Deborah Blackford, Blackford and Associates, 714-280-8765, [email protected]

Karen Franse, 386-649-1887, [email protected]

SOURCE Jack London Square