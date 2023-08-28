Jack London Square to Host Month-Long 'Forget Me Not' Alzheimer's Program

We created the center's 'Forget Me Not' month-long Alzheimer's event to help spread the word, raise money, and provide access to important information and resources throughout our community. Tweet this

Forget Me Not Videos

September 5th – 30th / 24x7

Throughout the month of September, Jack London Square will post moving videos featuring real Alzheimer's patients along with their caregivers and family members on TikTok. In these videos, which the center encourages everyone to watch, these brave people will tell their stories, offer advice for living with Alzheimer's Disease, and detail the organizations they tapped for the vital life-enhancing services needed to fight this insidious disease. To watch the videos, search for @JackLondonSq on TikTok throughout the month of September.

Enter-to-Win Contest

September 5th – 23rd / 24x7

Area families whose loved ones have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease are encouraged to create a short video showcasing a treasured memory they don't want their loved one to forget, then share it with the community by uploading it to the Jack London Square website for a chance to win a dinner, movie and shopping package at the center. To enter, visit http://www.jacklondonsquare.com.

Information and Statistics

September 1st – 30th / 24x7

Jack London Square will also post important information about Alzheimer's Disease on its website throughout the month of September. This critical information will include a test that people can take if they are concerned that they or their loved ones are showing signs of Alzheimer's as well as tips for diagnosis, treatment and prevention. To access this information, visit http://www.jacklondonsquare.com.

Little Free Puzzle Library

September 11th – September 30th / 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Jack London Square will host a Little Free Puzzle Library from September 11th through September 30th in the Plaza by Plank. The community is invited to stop by the Little Free Puzzle Library each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pick up free puzzles to give to their friends or family members with Alzheimer's Disease. Puzzles – particularly jigsaw puzzles – are an excellent way for seniors with dementia or Alzheimer's to strengthen their cognition, reduce agitation, and promote a feeling of accomplishment. They also provide therapeutic exercises for improving brain functions, especially short-term memory, activities which can ward off cognitive decline at any age. Additionally, completing puzzles together can also be a fun way for family or caregivers to engage with their loved one.

Memory Puzzle Drive

September 11th – September 30th / 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

From September 11th through September 30th, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Jack London Square will host a memory puzzle drive. During this event, the community is encouraged to donate new puzzles, particularly jigsaw puzzles, which will be given to local area Alzheimer's care facilities. Donated puzzles can be placed in the collection bin in front of the Management Office (near Bike East Bay) throughout the day.

Colorful Decor

September 5th – 30th / 24x7

Throughout the month of September, Jack London Square will honor local Alzheimer's victims and their families and caregivers by bathing the center in the signature purple colors symbolic of the fight against this sinister disease. For the entire month of September, the center will light its trees with purple lights and display purple lawn signs near the center's palm trees to share positive messages of hope with the community.

The Forget Me Not Main Event

September 23rd / 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The culmination of the Forget Me Not month-long program will be a family-friendly, fun-filled event that includes an array of free activities to honor and aid those who are in the fight against Alzheimer's Disease today. Most activities during this very special event take place in the plaza near Plank. The highlight of this event will be the drone show at 8 p.m., which features a synchronized light show performance with 80 quadcopters.

DJ ( 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ): Sponsored by Jack London Square, a live DJ will play upbeat, festive music throughout the event.

): Sponsored by Jack London Square, a live DJ will play upbeat, festive music throughout the event. Concert (Two Performances Between 7:10 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ): Two performances by the non-profit cultural education organization Oaktown Jazz Workshops (OJW) will feature an array of young local musicians sharing their talent with the community. This concert is free of charge and open to the public; no pre-registration is required.

): Two performances by the non-profit cultural education organization Oaktown Jazz Workshops (OJW) will feature an array of young local musicians sharing their talent with the community. This concert is free of charge and open to the public; no pre-registration is required. Kids Craft Station ( 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ): Children will enjoy decorating identity bracelets which will be donated to Alzheimer's patients residing in local memory care facilities (while supplies last).

): Children will enjoy decorating identity bracelets which will be donated to Alzheimer's patients residing in local memory care facilities (while supplies last). Live Art Project ( 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ): Local artists will create paintings on site, live and in person. Their finished pieces will be auctioned during the event with the proceeds being donated to the Alzheimer's Services of the East Bay (ASEB) to further the organization's supportive work and services.

): Local artists will create paintings on site, live and in person. Their finished pieces will be auctioned during the event with the proceeds being donated to the Alzheimer's Services of the East Bay (ASEB) to further the organization's supportive work and services. Selfie Station ( 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ): Guests can take their own commemorative photos in front of the Jack London Square Forget Me Not purple balloon selfie station, then post them on Instagram tagging @jacklondonsq for a chance to win a $500 prize package from the center.

( ): Guests can take their own commemorative photos in front of the Jack London Square Forget Me Not purple balloon selfie station, then post them on Instagram tagging @jacklondonsq for a chance to win a prize package from the center. Purple-Attired Stilt Walker ( 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ): Lending to the festive nature of the event, a purple-attired stilt walker will distribute treats to event attendees throughout the day.

): Lending to the festive nature of the event, a purple-attired stilt walker will distribute treats to event attendees throughout the day. Information & Guides ( 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ): Members of the Alzheimer's Services of the East Bay (ASEB) will be on hand to offer education and Alzheimer's services and support for those in need.

): Members of the Alzheimer's Services of the East Bay (ASEB) will be on hand to offer education and Alzheimer's services and support for those in need. Drone Show ( 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ): Sponsored by Jack London Square, this incredible drone show will feature 80 quadcopters equipped with multiple purple LED lights flying in synchronized, expertly choreographed aerial formations that create a purple ribbon (i.e., the Alzheimer's symbol), a forget-me-not flower, and other images that convey love and hope. Resembling shooting stars, this array of brightly colored drones is both breathtaking and environmentally friendly, creating no air pollution or debris as is common with pyrotechnic displays.

Sources

1 https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/facts-figures

2 https://www.axios.com/local/san-francisco/2023/07/31/alzheimers-disease-prevalence-california

3 https://oaklandnorth.net/2018/11/27/county-data-shows-alzheimers-diagnoses-twice-as-likely-in-african-americans/

About Jack London Square

Situated along the estuary, Jack London Square is Oakland's only publicly accessible mixed-use waterfront area and has been a well-known landmark since the mid-1880's. With its rich history as the heart of Oakland's port operations, Jack London Square is one of the Bay Area's premier recreational, dining, and commercial districts. Jack London Square offers visitors and local residents an authentic, vibrant hub for dining, outdoor recreation, special events and entertainment options including Ben & Jerry's, BevMo, Bike East Bay, California Canoe & Kayak, Farmhouse Kitchen, Forge Pizza, Heinhold's First and Last Saloon, Noka Ramen, Oakland Supply Co., Plank, Regal Cinema, Rosenblum Cellars, Scott's Seafood, Seabreeze on the Dock, The Bay Trail, Timeless Coffee & Bakery, Visit Oakland, Waterfront Hotel, Yoshi's Oakland, and more. To learn more, visit the Jack London Square website at http://www.jacklondonsquare.com or follow Jack London Square on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Deborah Blackford

Blackford & Associates

[email protected]

714-280-8765

Karen Franse

Blackford & Associates

[email protected]

386-649-1887

Carmen Herlihy

Blackford & Associates

[email protected]

646-770-2623

SOURCE Jack London Square