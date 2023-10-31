Jacked Up Fitness Announces "Extra Gains" Early Start of Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals with 10% Sitewide Sale Starting October 31st

Saving on all-in-one home gym strength training shouldn't have to wait for Thanksgiving weekend; our Extra Gains sale brings the savings earlier so people can get working out at home long before the middle of December. -Don Mastrangelo, founder and CEO, JackedUp Fitness Post this

Jacked Up Fitness has been taking the strength training world by storm with its three original power racks to hit the market - the Jacked Up Plate, Jacked Up Plus, and Jacked Up Pro. In September, the company added three additional power rack lines:

The Jacked Up Power Rack EVOLUTION: The sleek and chic EVOLUTION is proof that size doesn't matter. As a more compact home gym for those with limited space, this cutting-edge power rack is the perfect blend of style and functionality that packs the same punch and provides the same gains.

The Jacked Up Power Rack EXTREME: A gym partner that's more like a gym soul mate for those who want to get strong, Jacked Up Fitness engineered the EXTREME to handle heavy loads and tailored it specifically to help you redefine your strength training limits and maximize your gains.

The Jacked Up Power Rack Squat Rack Cage: A great-looking and capable foundation for your home gym. This super solid setup includes a multi-grip pull-up station, J-Hooks, Crossbar Safety Supports, Resistance Band Pegs, Accessory Storage Hooks and more!

"The members of the Jacked Up Family have been telling us for years that they have been prioritizing their health, but going to the gym isn't always feasible. For them, that means prioritizing strength training at home with equipment that caters to their lifestyle, offers flexibility, and provides an optimal workout experience for them and their family members," Mastrangelo added.

All six Jacked Up Power Racks and all accessories are available for 10% off starting October 31st through November 30th. All items will also include free shipping.

If you place your order by November 30th, you can expect to receive your purchase by Christmas, just in time to gift it to that special someone.

Plus, when you join the Jacked Up Fitness Family, you join a community that sees fitness as a way of life just like you. You'll receive unlimited technical support and lifetime access to the Jacked Up Training App, which features a live 1:1 orientation, and unlimited access to Jacked Up trainers for custom workouts, coaching, and nutrition guidance.

About Jacked Up Fitness -

Jacked Up Fitness, one of America's fastest-growing fitness brands, is based in Temecula, California. Founded by CEO Don Mastrangelo, fitness and wellness advocate, sales visionary, and serial entrepreneur, Jacked Up Fitness brings all-in-one home gym solutions to people across America. The Jacked Up Power Racks are a follow-up to the widely successful Jacked Up Footwear, which brought relief to people with leg length discrepancies. To order a Jacked Up Power Rack or reach out with any questions, comments, or concerns, visit http://www.jackedupbrands.com.

