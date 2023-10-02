Jacked Up Fitness Bulks Up Power Rack Home Gym Line With Three New Racks: Jacked Up Power Rack Squat Cage, Jacked Up Power Rack EXTREME, & Jacked Up Power Rack Evolution

We continue to listen to the needs of the strength training community, and our newest Jacked Up Power Racks provide an opportunity for those people to get the best of the best all-in-one gym equipment at home. Don Mastrangelo, founder and CEO of Jacked Up Fitness. Tweet this

The Power Rack Squat Cage and its "Jack It Up" version are the newest additions to the Premium Collection of power racks, and the EXTREME and Evolution lines are the latest additions to the Platinum Collection of Jacked Up Power Racks.

The Power Rack Squat Cage, which costs $795.00, is a sleek complement to complete your home gym that is especially great for those on a budget. The basic Power Rack Squat Cage includes the following features:

A multi-grip pull-up station

Extra wide 2.5" x 2.5" structural components

J-hooks

Crossbar safety supports

Resistance band pegs

Accessory storage hooks

And more

Or, if you're looking for more functionality, the Power Rack Squat Cage with the "Jack It Up" kit is also available for $1,495.00. This version includes the basic squat rack features with some bonus additions, including:

Plate Loaded Single Pulley System

Y-Handle

Ankle Strap

Lat Pull-Down Bar

Straight Bar

Seated Row Handle

Belt Safeties

Dip Handles

Exterior Spotter Arms

Roller J-Hooks

Landmine Attachment w/ T-Bar

Set of Four Weight Plate Holder Pegs

For heavy lifters who want to meet their match, The Jacked Up Power Rack EXTREME is the gym partner you've been waiting for. The EXTREME costs $4,995.00, is built to handle heavy loads, and is tailored specifically to help you redefine your limits. The Jacked Up Power Rack EXTREME includes:

Versatile one-to-one (1:1 switchable to 2:1) pulley system

Dual 200 lb weight stacks (400 lbs total)

Squat rack

Thicker, wider uprights 2x3 (vs. 2x2) made of 10 and 12-gauge steel

Dip bars

Smith machine

Free weight and bar storage

Pull-up station

Aluminum pulleys (vs. high-impact ABS plastic)

Aluminum accessory bars (vs. tubular powder coated)

Built-in rods to add resistance bands for a Smith machine

Lat and curl bars

Tricep rope

Tablet/phone holder

Multi-exercise Y handles

Seated row bar

Short pull bar

Ankle strap

Leg press

Leg press support

Jammer arms

The Jacked Up Power Rack Evolution costs $4,995.00 and offers style and functionality for those who need a more compact home gym. It even comes with a mirror. On this innovative power rack, the Smith Machine and pulley system are connected to integrated pin-select weight stacks to save space so you can peacefully coexist with it because it requires no weight plates and does not need space behind it or on the sides. Functionality has never been so convenient or accessible. The Evolution includes:

Compact frame 52" wide (vs. 77" on the standard)

Thicker, wider uprights, even in compact form 2x3 and 2x4 (vs. 2x2), made of super strong 10 and 12-gauge steel

Dip bars

Aluminum pulleys (vs. high-impact ABS plastic)

A 2:1 cable pulley system with aluminum pulleys

A pulley system Smith Machine that requires no free weights

Aluminum accessory bars (vs. tubular powder coated)

A built-in mirror

Accessory storage rack

Dual 200-pound integrated weight stacks for cable exercises

"This new line of power racks has something for everyone," Mastrangelo said. "Are you a heavy lifter who wants to constantly push your limits? The EXTREME is perfect. Do you have limited space but want a complete strength training solution for home? The Evolution is your all-in-one power rack. Do you want to add a squat rack to your existing strength training equipment? The Cage finishes off your home gym," Mastrangelo added.

For a limited-time, all Evolution purchases will include a free bench*.

Jacked Up Fitness offers a range of Power Racks and accessories to get gym-quality results from the comfort and convenience of your home. Each power rack comes with a lifetime warranty. New customers receive free shipping on purchases over $1,995 when they use the promo code ship4free at checkout!

*Free bench on Evolution purchases is a limited time offer based on limited quantities.

