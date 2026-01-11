Jackel, Inc. Thanks Customers for Driving Unprecedented Growth in Sump and Sewage Pump Sales

"Our customers have made this milestone possible," said Craig Nowicki, President & CEO. "The surge in demand for our sump and sewage pump solutions underscores the confidence the industry has in Jackel's engineering, unmatched reliability, and performance." Post this

"Our customers have made this milestone possible," said Craig Nowicki, President & CEO. "The surge in demand for our sump and sewage pump solutions underscores the confidence the industry has in Jackel's engineering, unmatched reliability, and performance. Our pumps, basins, and check valves are ultra-quiet, and easy to install. That is the way we designed them to be. We are deeply thankful for the trust placed in our products every day."

Jackel's sump and sewage pump lines are engineered to withstand demanding residential, commercial, and municipal environments. The company attributes its accelerated momentum to both this product reliability and the ongoing partnerships it continues to build with dedicated distributors and service professionals.

As the market for water-handling equipment continues to expand, Jackel, Inc. remains committed to advancing technology in sump and sewage pump systems, delivering long-term value through innovation, superior materials, and rigorous quality standards.

About Jackel, Inc.

Jackel, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality sump and sewage solutions, including pump systems, basins, covers, valves, and related components used in residential, commercial, and industrial water management systems. Known for unmatched reliability, innovation, and engineering excellence, Jackel provides trusted solutions that help protect properties and ensure safe, efficient wastewater handling. Please visit our website, www.jackel.com.

