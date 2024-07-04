Jackery Celebrates 4th of July with Early Prime Day Deals on Solar Generators

Jackery combines Prime Day with a 4th of July Celebration, offering unprecedented discounts on their top portable power stations and solar generators – ideal for home emergency backup needs and outdoor adventures. Post this

Early Prime Day Deals from Jackery Available on Amazon and Jackery.com from July 3 to July 14:

Even more July 4th celebratory savings on Jackery products can be found between July 3 and July 18 online at Home Depot, Lowes, and Costco. These deals highlight Jackery's commitment to providing innovative, reliable, and sustainable power solutions for various applications, particularly for safe indoor use and emergency home backup needs.

The Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus is the beloved brand's most ideal solution for essential home backup, boasting a robust 2 kWh capacity that can be expanded up to 24 kWh with additional battery packs. Key features include:

Expandable Capacity: Add up to 5 battery packs for a total of 12 kWh, or connect two Explorer 2000 Plus units in parallel for up to 24 kWh.

High Power Output: Powers heavy-duty devices up to 6000W, making it suitable for essential appliances during power outages.

Ultra-Fast Solar Charging: Achieves a full solar charge in just 2 hours with 6 SolarSaga 200W panels.

Durable LiFePO4 Battery: Offers a 10-year lifespan with 4000 charge cycles to 70%+ capacity.

ChargeShield Technology: Enhances battery life by 50% with advanced fast charge technology.

Transfer Switch Capability: Easily integrates with home electrical systems to provide seamless power during outages.

Celebrate the 4th of July and gear up for Prime Day with these exceptional savings. For more information about Jackery and additional Prime Day deals, visit Jackery.com or visit Jackery's Amazon Store Page.

About Jackery:

Jackery, the world's leading innovative solar generator and off-grid green energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a mission to Bring Green Energy to All. Jackery launched its first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed its first portable solar panels in 2018. Jackery has sold over 3 million units globally since 2018, and has been recognized by over 200 authorized media and organizations worldwide, and received 58 prestigious international design awards. Jackery has fulfilled its social responsibility on a global scale and maintained long-term cooperation with global public welfare organizations such as WWF, NFF, and IRC contributing its strength and value to boost global sustainable development and other public welfare.

