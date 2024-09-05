Jackery Joins with Geneverse to Provide Comprehensive Home Energy Solutions: Expanding Green Energy Offerings

"Together, we are streamlining the customer experience by providing a comprehensive suite of products, from portable power solutions to robust home energy systems, all under the trusted Jackery brand." – Anson Liang, CEO of Geneverse. Post this

This strategic alignment allows Jackery to expand its portfolio, enabling customers to explore and benefit from a comprehensive range of products. Whether it's the smallest 100W solar generators, perfect for a campsite, or the new HomePower ESS solution designed to provide whole-home backup for days, customers will now have easier access to an even broader selection of sustainable energy solutions. As part of Jackery, Geneverse will continue to offer the exceptional product experience and brand support that customers have come to trust.

This partnership advances Jackery's mission to make green energy more accessible to all. By combining the strengths of both brands, Jackery is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for clean, reliable, and versatile energy solutions tailored to a wide range of needs and lifestyles. This collaboration not only enhances reliability and drives cost savings but also fuels innovative product development and features that will continue to benefit customers moving forward.

For more information about Jackery's home energy solutions and the full range of products, please visit Jackery.com.

About Jackery:

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is the world's leading provider of innovative solar generators and off-grid green energy solutions. As a global top-selling solar generator brand, Jackery is driven by its mission to "Bring Green Energy to All." By incorporating Geneverse into its brand to provide home energy solutions, Jackery has expanded its product offerings and is able to deliver a comprehensive range of energy solutions, from portable solar generators for outdoor use to whole-home backup systems, furthering its commitment to making green energy accessible for all. Jackery has consistently fulfilled its social responsibility on a global scale, maintaining long-term partnerships with global public welfare organizations such as WWF, NFF, and IRC. Through these collaborations, Jackery continues to contribute to global sustainable development and other public welfare initiatives, reinforcing its dedication to creating a greener, more sustainable future.

