Jackery Unveils Next-gen Jackery 1000 v2: Redefining the Solar Generator at Overland West

One of Jackery's most popular models, garnering global sales of over 600,000 thousand units, Jackery has elevated the Jackery 1000 v2 with enhanced charging speed, output, capacity, and battery cell technology. Post this

Featuring 1,500W output and 3,000W surge, the Jackery 1000 v2 supports an extensive range of high-power appliances, including cooking pots, fan heaters, portable air conditioners, Starlink, refrigerators and more. Equipped with USB-A/C ports and up to 100W Dual PD Charging, the SG 1000 V2 can simultaneously charge multiple devices, including drones and laptops.

Additionally, Jackery's self-developed Next-gen Chargeshield 2.0 Technology offers 62 forms of all-round protection, ensuring reliable power anytime, anywhere. 12 forms of BMS protection with up to 40 protection mechanisms safeguard against overtemperature, overcharge, and other abnormalities. Utilizing LiFePO4 battery cells, the Jackery 1000 v2 boasts 4000 life cycles, lasting up to 10 years with daily usage. UL-listed safety, shock, and fire resistance make it ideal for outdoor use.

Finally, with <20ms seamless switching to backup power, the Jackery 1000 v2 ensures uninterrupted power supply during outages or emergencies. With upgraded AC charging speed, the Jackery 1000 v2 charges 7 times faster with the latest Emergency Super Charging Mode, fully charging within 1 hour.

As for the SolarSaga 200W Solar Panel, its bifacial high-efficiency solar panel design maximizes sunlight absorption, offering up to 10% greater efficiency than alternatives. Up to 30% lighter than alternatives, the SolarSaga 200W is ideal for on-the-go charging. Using two SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels, the Jackery 1000 v2 can be fully charged in just 3.8 hours.

In addition to its exceptional performance, the Jackery 1000 v2 has been recognized as the winner of the prestigious SEAL Sustainable Product Award, underscoring Jackery's commitment to sustainability. With 10 Jackery products receiving carbon footprint verification from TÜV SÜD, 100% eco-friendly packaging initiatives for its Plus series products and industry-first green factory, Jackery continues to lead the industry in environmental responsibility.

"Our team is thrilled to unveil the Jackery 1000 v2 at Overland West," said Tracy Wang, Head of Global Branding and PR at Jackery. "These products represent the culmination of our dedication to innovation, reliability, and sustainability, empowering adventurers and homeowners alike with clean, reliable power solutions."

The Early Bird price of the product will be $679, from 5.17 - 6.2, and for more information on Jackery 1000 v2, and other Jackery products, visit www.jackery.com. Please do remember to follow Jackery, as there will be more, new Jackery models, released in the near future.

About Jackery:

Jackery, the world's leading innovative solar generator and green off-grid energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a mission to Bring Green Energy to All. Jackery launched its first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed its first portable solar panels in 2018. Jackery has sold 4 million units globally since 2018, and has been recognized by over 200 authorized media and organizations worldwide and received 76 prestigious international design awards. Jackery has fulfilled its social responsibility on a global scale and maintained long-term cooperation with global public welfare organizations such as WWF and NFF, contributing its strength and value to boost global sustainable development and other public welfare.

Media Contact

Rachel Stotts, Jackery US, 1 747-271-3730, [email protected], www.jackery.com

SOURCE Jackery US