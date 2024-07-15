Jackery Unveils Unbeatable Prime Day 2024 Deals with Up to 50% Off on Essential Home Backup Solutions

Jackery is offering exclusive deals on its portable power stations and solar generators during Amazon Prime Day 2024, aiming to provide reliable energy solutions for hurricane preparedness and other emergency needs from July 15 to July 18.
FREMONT, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Amazon Prime Day 2024 approaches, Jackery, a trusted leader in portable power solutions, is excited to offer exclusive deals on top-tier power stations and solar generators. These savings aim to help those in hurricane-affected areas prepare with reliable alternative energy sources.
From July 15 to July 18, incredible deals on Jackery products will be available exclusively on Amazon and Jackery.com. Jackery's diverse range of energy storage options provides reliable home energy storage, emergency backup power, and essential home backup solutions as well as outdoor applications.
Don't miss out on these limited-time offers to enhance your energy preparedness with Jackery's industry-leading solutions.
The Best of Jackery's Prime Day 2024 Deals:
Jackery Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station
- Regular Price: $129
- Prime Day Deal: $89.99
Jackery Explorer 240 V2 Portable Power Station + One SolarSaga 40W mini Solar Panel
- Regular Price: $349
- Prime Day Deal: $249
Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station + One SolarSaga 40W mini Solar Panel
- Regular Price: $399.99
- Prime Day Deal: $279.99
Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station
- Regular Price: $499
- Prime Day Deal: $299.99
Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station + Two SolarSaga 100W Solar Panels*2
- Regular Price: $1649
- Prime Day Deal: $799
Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station
- Regular Price: $799
- Prime Day Deal: $599
Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus Portable Power Station
- Regular Price: $1199
- Prime Day Deal: $749
Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station
- Regular Price: $1899
- Prime Day Deal: $999
Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Portable Power Station
- Regular Price: $2199
- Prime Day Deal: $1299
Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Portable Power Station + Two SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels
- Regular Price: $3299
- Prime Day Deal: $1899
Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Portable Power Station + Battery Pack 2000 Plus
- Regular Price: $3799
- Prime Day Deal: $2499
Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Portable Power Station + Battery Pack 2000 Plus + Two SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels
- Regular Price: $4999
- Prime Day Deal: $2599
Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Portable Power Station + Battery Pack 2000 Plus + Two SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels + Transfer Switch
- Regular Price: $5199
- Prime Day Deal: $2899
Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station
- Regular Price: $2799
- Prime Day Deal: $1899
Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station + Two SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels
- Regular Price: $3999
- Prime Day Deal: $2199
Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station + Four SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels
- Regular Price: $4799
- Prime Day Deal: $2999
Jackery's power stations are ideal for maintaining your home's energy during outages, providing reliable and eco-friendly power with the added benefit of solar compatibility. Each product is designed to ensure you stay powered through any situation, from home use to outdoor adventures.
Why Choose Jackery:
- Reliable Power Backup: Jackery's larger power stations ensure you have essential backup power during emergencies.
- Eco-Friendly Solutions: Pair your power station with Jackery's SolarSaga panels for a sustainable energy source.
- Versatile Applications: Perfect for home energy storage, emergency backups, and outdoor activities.
Don't miss out on these incredible savings! Visit Jackery on Amazon or Jackery.com to take advantage of these limited-time offers from July 15 to July 18. Additional deals on Jackery products are available at Home Depot, Costco and Lowes.
About Jackery:
Jackery, the world's leading innovative solar generator and off-grid green energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a mission to Bring Green Energy to All. Jackery launched its first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed its first portable solar panels in 2018. Jackery has sold over 3 million units globally since 2018, and has been recognized by over 200 authorized media and organizations worldwide, and received 58 prestigious international design awards. Jackery has fulfilled its social responsibility on a global scale and maintained long-term cooperation with global public welfare organizations such as WWF, NFF, and IRC contributing its strength and value to boost global sustainable development and other public welfare.
Media Contact
Rachel Stotts, Jackery, 1 747-271-3730, [email protected], www.jackery.com
SOURCE Jackery
