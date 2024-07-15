Jackery Unveils Unbeatable Prime Day 2024 Deals with Up to 50% Off on Essential Home Backup Solutions

Jackery's diverse range of energy storage options provides reliable home energy storage, emergency backup power, and essential home backup solutions as well as outdoor applications. Post this

Don't miss out on these limited-time offers to enhance your energy preparedness with Jackery's industry-leading solutions.

The Best of Jackery's Prime Day 2024 Deals:

Jackery Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station

Regular Price: $129

Prime Day Deal: $89.99

Link: Amazon

Link: Jackery.com

Jackery Explorer 240 V2 Portable Power Station + One SolarSaga 40W mini Solar Panel

Regular Price: $349

Prime Day Deal: $249

Link: Amazon

Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station + One SolarSaga 40W mini Solar Panel

Regular Price: $399.99

Prime Day Deal: $279.99

Link: Amazon

Link: Jackery.com

Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station

Regular Price: $499

Prime Day Deal: $299.99

Link: Amazon

Link: Jackery.com

Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station + Two SolarSaga 100W Solar Panels*2

Regular Price: $1649

Prime Day Deal: $799

Link: Amazon

Link: Jackery.com

Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station

Regular Price: $799

Prime Day Deal: $599

Link: Amazon

Link: Jackery.com

Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus Portable Power Station

Regular Price: $1199

Prime Day Deal: $749

Link: Amazon

Link: Jackery.com

Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station

Regular Price: $1899

Prime Day Deal: $999

Link: Amazon

Link: Jackery.com

Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Portable Power Station

Regular Price: $2199

Prime Day Deal: $1299

Link: Amazon

Link: Jackery.com

Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Portable Power Station + Two SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels

Regular Price: $3299

Prime Day Deal: $1899

Link: Amazon

Link: Jackery.com

Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Portable Power Station + Battery Pack 2000 Plus

Regular Price: $3799

Prime Day Deal: $2499

Link: Amazon

Link: Jackery.com

Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Portable Power Station + Battery Pack 2000 Plus + Two SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels

Regular Price: $4999

Prime Day Deal: $2599

Link: Amazon

Link: Jackery.com

Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Portable Power Station + Battery Pack 2000 Plus + Two SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels + Transfer Switch

Regular Price: $5199

Prime Day Deal: $2899

Link: Amazon

Link: Jackery.com

Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station

Regular Price: $2799

Prime Day Deal: $1899

Link: Amazon

Link: Jackery.com

Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station + Two SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels

Regular Price: $3999

Prime Day Deal: $2199

Link: Amazon

Link: Jackery.com

Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station + Four SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels

Regular Price: $4799

Prime Day Deal: $2999

Link: Jackery.com

Jackery's power stations are ideal for maintaining your home's energy during outages, providing reliable and eco-friendly power with the added benefit of solar compatibility. Each product is designed to ensure you stay powered through any situation, from home use to outdoor adventures.

Why Choose Jackery:

Reliable Power Backup: Jackery's larger power stations ensure you have essential backup power during emergencies.

Eco-Friendly Solutions: Pair your power station with Jackery's SolarSaga panels for a sustainable energy source.

Versatile Applications: Perfect for home energy storage, emergency backups, and outdoor activities.

Don't miss out on these incredible savings! Visit Jackery on Amazon or Jackery.com to take advantage of these limited-time offers from July 15 to July 18. Additional deals on Jackery products are available at Home Depot, Costco and Lowes.

About Jackery:

Jackery, the world's leading innovative solar generator and off-grid green energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a mission to Bring Green Energy to All. Jackery launched its first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed its first portable solar panels in 2018. Jackery has sold over 3 million units globally since 2018, and has been recognized by over 200 authorized media and organizations worldwide, and received 58 prestigious international design awards. Jackery has fulfilled its social responsibility on a global scale and maintained long-term cooperation with global public welfare organizations such as WWF, NFF, and IRC contributing its strength and value to boost global sustainable development and other public welfare.

Media Contact

Rachel Stotts, Jackery, 1 747-271-3730, [email protected], www.jackery.com

SOURCE Jackery