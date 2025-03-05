Jackie Joyner-Kersee Named Newest AAU Sports Ambassador

"It's a great compliment and honor to be an AAU Ambassador," said Jackie Joyner-Kersee, sports icon and AAU Sport Ambassador. "Sports teaches us so many life skills, and I look forward to encouraging and motivating the next generation of athletes." Post this

The AAU and Joyner-Kersee's partnership will promote awareness of each's entities' missions, programs, and events. Both parties share a vision to nurture the "complete athlete" in physical, mental, and moral development. As an AAU Sport Ambassador, Joyner-Kersee will assist young athletes with athletic and academic opportunities.

"We want our athletes to not only to grow as competitors, but as people," said Jo Mirza, AAU President. "Jackie Joyner-Kersee is the epitome of being an impactful leader on and off the playing surface. We warmly welcome her back into the AAU family."

Joyner-Kersee will be the exclusive guest speaker at the 95th AAU Sullivan Award Ceremony on April 15, 2025. She won the 57th edition of the award herself in 1986. The award has been given out since 1930 to America's top athlete at the Olympic, Collegiate or similar elite level.

Joyner-Kersee is prominently known for empowering youth development through the Jackie Joyner-Kersee (JJK) Foundation. The JJK Foundation promotes leadership training, athletic development, literacy and granting educational opportunities for the youth in underserved communities.Other events include the 2025 AAU Junior Olympic Games in Houston, TX, the 2025 AAU Jackie Joyner-Kersee National Track and Field Showcase in East St. Louis, IL, and the AAU Times Square Takeover event in New York City this September.

With the addition of Jackie Joyner-Kersee, AAU's commitment to youth development throughout the nation continues to grow. She joins NBA alum Jerome "Junkyard Dog" Williams who was also recently appointed an AAU Sports Ambassador.

ABOUT THE AAU:

The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) is one of the largest, non-profit, volunteer sports event organizations in the country. As a multi-sport organization, the AAU is dedicated exclusively to the promotion and development of amateur sports programs. Founded in 1888 to establish standards and uniformity in sports, the AAU philosophy of "Sports For All, Forever" is now shared by nearly 1,000,000 members and 150,000 volunteers across 45 sports programs and 55 U.S. districts. For more information, visit www.aausports.org.

