Jackie Schaffer Named To SIA's 2023 Global Power 150 Women In Staffing List

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cella by Randstad Digital, an award-winning leader in consulting, staffing and managed solutions for digital, marketing and creative teams, today announced that Global Head Jackie Schaffer has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) 2023 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List for the second time since 2021. Schaffer is a 13-year veteran of Cella by Randstad Digital and was appointed as Global Head of the organization in mid-2023. Under Schaffer's leadership, Cella is advancing in its digital-first transformation, expanding its distinctive business value and brand by leveraging its parent company's operations capacity.

SIA's 2023 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List, sponsored by Bullhorn, is in its ninth year and features 100 women in leadership from the Americas, along with 50 other global leaders, who have, according to SIA, "made significant contributions to the success of their companies and the workforce ecosystem." Schaffer, along with five other women from Randstad, have received this year's honor.

"It is a privilege to be recognized for the second time by SIA and join their list of outstanding women who are shaping and transforming the staffing industry landscape," said Schaffer. "Women are a driving force at Cella by Randstad Digital, and it is an honor to champion their efforts and approach our work with global impact in mind."

"The incredible impact of the 2023 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing is made even more remarkable given our current environment of post-pandemic shifts, economic concerns and geopolitical issues," said SIA's Chief Operating Officer Ursula Williams. "Meeting such dramatic change and challenges with innovation and growth is a true power move, and the powerhouse women on this list have made such moves in the workforce solutions ecosystem. A huge congratulations to this year's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing."

"Congratulations to the honorees on this year's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list. We really enjoy sponsoring this award and celebrating this incredibly impressive group of leaders," Bullhorn CEO Art Papas said. "Each year, these leaders have brought their businesses to new heights, even in the face of a challenging economic environment. Their innovative thinking, contributions and mentorship help propel the entire staffing industry forward and provide inspiration to the next generation of staffing leaders."

Schaffer's vision to bring innovation and enhanced customer experience into the landscape of fast-paced, digitally-driven business environments is already seeing results with the launch of Cella by Randstad Digital's Global Talent Centers that provide experienced digital, marketing and creative professionals who provide support across a broad spectrum of services. In part, they include design, user experience, campaigns and demand generation, martech management, and data analysis for clients who are experiencing rapid business growth or need production support or niche services that Cella can provide.

