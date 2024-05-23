Jackie Siegel's Queen of Versailles Coffee Revolutionizes the Future of Ultra-Premium Luxury

"Queen of Versailles Coffee has been a long-held dream of mine, and I couldn't imagine a better time to launch the company," said Jackie Siegel of the launch. Post this

Attendees had the opportunity to sample the brand's unique offerings, elucidating the fine craftsmanship and quality that Queen of Versailles Coffee brings to the coffee industry. Attracting a guestlist of New York's finest—including Gristedes and D'Agostino Supermarkets heiress Andrea Catsimatidis, TV personality Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, businessman Gordon Winston, and members of the press—the success of the event further underscored the significance of the brand's launch.

Queen of Versailles Coffee's debut focuses on the distinctive Geisha coffee variety for its Volcanic Select Limited Reserve Roast Coffee, alongside the Volcanic Select Limited Reserve Espresso. Using notes of rich vanilla and bergamot, Queen of Versailles' Geisha coffee beans and volcanic espresso offer an exclusive sensory experience unlike any other. Sourced from the volcanic mountaintops of Mount Acatenango at an elevation of 5,383 feet, Siegel has set forth on her mission to sustainably establish Queen of Versailles in a category entirely of its own.

"Queen of Versailles Coffee has been a long-held dream of mine, and I couldn't imagine a better time to launch the company," Siegel says. "After extensive travel throughout Central America, we stumbled upon Acatenango Finca, and I knew that there could be no other farm for Queen of Versailles Coffee."

Siegel, alongside Miami-based Glovaski and Italian coffee master and connoisseur Matteo Drocco, are introducing an unmatched level of luxury to the coffee industry. Catering to the modern connoisseur, the brand provides not just a superior coffee experience, but an escape into the world of supreme elegance with every canister.

Queen of Versailles Coffee is a reflection of Siegel's status as a dedicated philanthropist, businesswoman, and long-time coffee enthusiast. The packaging draws upon the stylish and smooth elements of its contents. Through and through, Queen of Versailles Coffee is a reflection of Siegel's own standards for true luxe coffee.

Queen of Versailles Coffee is now available to order at QVCoffee.com. To learn more about the brand, please visit the official TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Queen of Versailles Coffee: Queen of Versailles Coffee was founded by entrepreneur, philanthropist, and television personality, Jackie Siegel, with the mission of being the world's first ultra-premium coffee brand. Offering a reserve selection of sustainably sourced high-altitude coffee beans from the volcanic soil of Acatenango, Guatemala.

#QueenofVersaillesCoffee #JackieSiegel #NewYorkCity #Espresso #Coffee #Luxury #Manhattan #Events #MichaelGlovaski #MatteoDrocco #PilarDrocco #GordonWinston

Media Contact

Michael Glovaski, Queen of Versailles Coffee, 1 2125423146, [email protected], https://qvcoffee.com/

SOURCE Queen of Versailles Coffee