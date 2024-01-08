Jack's Bay Announces a Partnership with Latitude Builders

"We're confident Jack's Bay owners will work with us for the results, but they'll continue engaging Latitude for future projects because they enjoy our detailed process and the experience of working with our expert team," says Blue Crump, chief executive officer of Latitude Builders. Post this

Jack's Bay chose to collaborate with Blue Crump, managing partner of Island Builders because of his ability to deliver quality homes that align with the community's design vision and brand ethos. Island Builders initial focus will be on the Founder's Lots, providing homeowners a white-glove service so that design, build and construction occur frictionlessly. Whether Jack's Bay owners work directly with Latitude Builders for building their home, or their own builder, Latitude will provide full-service construction management to ensure compliance and the highest standards of quality.

Crump led rebuilding efforts post hurricane Dorian at Bakers Bay on Guana Cay and has been building new luxury homes in Abacos the past several years. He and his construction leadership team bring world class luxury home and estate-level building experience to South Eleuthera from coastal states throughout the United States, United Kingdom and across the Caribbean.

Phase I of Jack's Bay is slated for completion in late 2024, including the Atlantic Club, a revitalized enhancement of the current beach club known as the Pink House, a sports pavilion, a 7,000 square foot spa village, the ready-to-build lots on Founder's Row, and 12 Atlantic Club cottages. Jack's Bay's 10-hole golf course designed by Tiger Woods and TGR Design is already complete and its 18-hole Nicklaus Heritage™ course is slated for completion in early 2025.

IMI Worldwide Properties is facilitating sales of the Founder's Lots, and sales are already successfully underway. The Founders Lots include a total of 24 beachfront and ocean view homesites ranging in price from $1 million to nearly $3 million. To learn more about Jack's Bay, go to www.jacksbayclub.com.

