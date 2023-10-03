Jackson Christian to Host Second Annual West Tennessee Small Band Championship Presented by Bramblett Group

We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of band students who work hard all year, dedicating extra long hours during marching season. Tweet this

Established to shine the spotlight on small bands with fewer than 50 members, the 2023 West Tennessee Small Band Championship will include 19 bands. They are (in order of performance by preferred name): The Ripley High School Marching Band; Riverside High School; Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central Marching Tigers; Halls High School; from Dyersburg High School The Mighty Trojan Marching Band; Covington Charger Marching High School Band; McKenzie Marching Rebels; Lewis County High School; South Side High School Marching Hawks; Camden Central High School Marching Band; Huntingdon High School; Liberty Creek High School; Scotts Hill High School; Crockett County Marching Cavaliers; Waverly Central Tiger Marching Pride; The Pride of McEwen Marching Warriors; The Fairview High School Sound of Gold Band and Color Guard; First Assembly Christian School; and The Pride of Lexington.

The Jackson Christian Eagle Marching Band will perform in exhibition following the 19 guest bands. The final performance of the night will be a mass band, composed of members from all 20 bands. With more than 350 members, the mass band will perform "Tennessee Waltz."

"After such a successful inaugural year last year, we're thrilled to have even more bands meeting in Jackson. Parents, family members and fans will come together to cheer for these students, who have been working tirelessly perfecting their shows for months! Getting to see them on the incredible Southern Capital turf field under the stadium lights will make it even better!" said Destiny Holt Hall, director of the Jackson Christian Eagle Marching Band and the West Tennessee Small Band Championship. "Our band parents are going above and beyond to roll out the red carpet; sponsors have been generous in allowing us to host an excellent competition; and we have a slate of talented judges who will give meaningful accolades and constructive input to each small band. Experiencing the mass band performance will be icing on the cake!"

In addition to Bramblett Group, many businesses and individuals have supported this small band championship. Sponsors include: Amro Music; Anita's Travel Agency; Beard Triple H Farms; Guy and Mary Beard; Bethel Community Church; Audrie Campbell; Connie Dedrick; Forked Deer Arms Company; LaCee Galey; Jerry Hellums; Jackson and Sons; MaxSteel Buildings, LLC; Omega Building Consultants; Joe and Joyce Owens; Perkins Motorplex; Project Imagination; Ragan Family; Regions Bank; Jim and Shirley Roberts; Kathy Robertson; Taylor Construction and Restoration; US Lawns; Wentworth Family; and Peggy Wentworth. Proceeds from the competition will benefit the Jackson Christian Eagle Marching Band.

Jackson Christian is a private Christian school, offering preschool through high school classes. Jackson Christian's mission is to lead students to love God by providing the opportunity for a quality, values-oriented education in a Christian environment. More information is available at jcseagles.org or facebook.com/jacksonchristianeagles.

