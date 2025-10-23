Jackson Creek Advisors Join Brand Asset Management Group to Serve Colorado Families

"Our mission is to help legacy-minded families and business owners achieve lasting success through disciplined planning and execution. Jackson Creek's team shares that commitment and brings a culture of care and excellence that aligns perfectly with ours." Todd Brand, CEO and President of Brand AMG Post this

"At Jackson Creek, we have always believed that serving our clients well means evolving with their needs," said John Riddle. "Joining Brand AMG allows us to expand our reach and resources while maintaining the highly personalized approach our clients value."

Todd Brand, Chief Executive Officer and President of Brand AMG, added, "Our mission is to help legacy-minded families and business owners achieve lasting success through disciplined planning and execution. Jackson Creek's team shares that commitment and brings a culture of care and excellence that aligns perfectly with ours."

The institutional division of Jackson Creek will continue to operate independently under the Jackson Creek name. For private clients joining Brand AMG, all custodial relationships will remain the same.

This acquisition reflects Brand AMG's deep focus on generational success. The firm offers highly tailored services designed to meet each client's individual needs while building a foundation for prosperity.

Brand AMG is a private wealth advisory firm that partners with families and business owners to build lasting legacies. With a 50-year story and a 22-person team committed to excellence, the firm delivers customized solutions with institutional-grade discipline and a deeply personal touch.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. is a registered investment advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

