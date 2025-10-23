Jackson Creek Advisors Join Brand Asset Management Group to Serve Colorado Families

Brand Asset Management Group (Brand AMG), an independent private wealth advisory firm serving legacy-minded families and business owners, has acquired the Financial Planning and Wealth Management division of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors. Advisors John Riddle, CFA, and Mark Jaeger, CFA, CPA, have joined Brand AMG to continue serving private clients with expanded planning and investment resources. The institutional division of Jackson Creek will continue to operate independently under the Jackson Creek name, and custodial relationships for private clients will remain unchanged. The partnership deepens Brand AMG's presence in Colorado and reinforces its focus on disciplined, personalized strategies that help families steward wealth across generations. For more information, visit BrandAMG.com.
CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brand Asset Management Group (Brand AMG), the independent private wealth advisory firm serving legacy-minded families and business owners, has acquired the Financial Planning and Wealth Management division of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors. This acquisition marks a significant step in Brand AMG's continued expansion and reinforces its dedication to providing personalized strategies that secure and grow wealth for future generations.
Through this acquisition, the financial planning and wealth management team from Jackson Creek, including advisors John Riddle and Mark Jaeger, has joined Brand AMG. This transition marks the next chapter for two firms that share a commitment to thoughtful guidance and lasting client relationships. This collaboration strengthens Brand AMG's planning and investment capabilities while continuing to honor the personal client relationships cultivated by Jackson Creek.
"At Jackson Creek, we have always believed that serving our clients well means evolving with their needs," said John Riddle. "Joining Brand AMG allows us to expand our reach and resources while maintaining the highly personalized approach our clients value."
Todd Brand, Chief Executive Officer and President of Brand AMG, added, "Our mission is to help legacy-minded families and business owners achieve lasting success through disciplined planning and execution. Jackson Creek's team shares that commitment and brings a culture of care and excellence that aligns perfectly with ours."
The institutional division of Jackson Creek will continue to operate independently under the Jackson Creek name. For private clients joining Brand AMG, all custodial relationships will remain the same.
This acquisition reflects Brand AMG's deep focus on generational success. The firm offers highly tailored services designed to meet each client's individual needs while building a foundation for prosperity.
About Brand AMG
Brand AMG is a private wealth advisory firm that partners with families and business owners to build lasting legacies. With a 50-year story and a 22-person team committed to excellence, the firm delivers customized solutions with institutional-grade discipline and a deeply personal touch.
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. is a registered investment advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Media Contact
Damaris Gingerich, Brand AMG, 1 636-532-7333, [email protected], www.brandamg.com
SOURCE Brand AMG
