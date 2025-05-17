Jackson Hospital & Clinic Honors Emergency Medical Services Personnel

Jackson Hospital & Clinic will be joining in National EMS Week celebrations on May 18-24, 2025, to honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine's front line in our community.

MONTGOMERY, Ala., May 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jackson Hospital & Clinic will be joining in National EMS Week celebrations on May 18-24, 2025, to honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine's front line in our community.

"Jackson Hospital recognizes the selfless contributions of all EMS personnel in caring for the community," said Jackson Hospital Chief Executive Officer Ron Dreskin. "Whether a motor vehicle crash, a suspected heart attack, or an overdose situation, they are the ones running toward a disaster that others are fleeing from. Moreover, their roles and responsibilities are growing and changing, and they are rising to the challenge every day, providing next-level care using new technologies."

For that tireless dedication and compassion, Jackson Hospital & Clinic is hosting a week of fun celebrations honoring these busy professionals. The highlight of the week will be a Recognition Ceremony on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. in the hospital lobby, to thank the City of Montgomery Fire & Rescue and Haynes Ambulance, the area's two largest EMS providers, for caring for Montgomery and surrounding communities.

"Our Emergency Department personnel are grateful for the EMS professionals' triage expertise, essential communication, and handoff skills," said Jackson Hospital Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer Gina Anderson. "More than rapid transport, they provide essential pre-hospital care, stabilizing vitals, managing trauma, or beginning life-saving treatments. We appreciate each of them."

EMS activities are led by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) in partnership with the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT). These organizations are working to ensure that EMS professionals' crucial contributions in safeguarding their communities' health, safety, and well-being are fully celebrated and recognized. The recognition dates back to 1974 when President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS professionals and their important work in our nation's communities.

About Jackson Hospital

Jackson Hospital ranks among the largest hospitals in Alabama and is widely recognized for providing excellence in care, including cardiac, cancer, neurosciences, orthopedics, and women's care, as well as 24-hour emergency care in Montgomery and the Alabama River Region. They remain focused on delivering superior, patient-centered, cost-effective care in a safe, compassionate environment.

Media Contact

Keith Adamson, Jackson Hospital & Clinic, 1 334-293-4046, [email protected], www.jackson.org

