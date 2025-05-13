Jackson Hospital & Clinic Spotlights Community and Employees During National Hospital Week

Throughout the week, the Hospital will highlight different employees and their contributions on social media. Patients, community partners and members, donors, and staff are encouraged to recognize Jackson's amazing healthcare staff by liking and sharing the posts.

MONTGOMERY, Ala., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spearheaded by the American Hospital Association (AHA), National Hospital Week will be celebrated May 12-17 this year. Nationally, it is an opportunity to highlight hospitals, health systems, and health care workers and the innovative ways they support and connect to their community. At Jackson Hospital, it will be a week to show the hospital's appreciation for the community's support and our employees' tireless dedication to patients.

"We have a full slate of activities and giveaways planned to highlight the community as well as reward hard work and boost team spirit," said Jackson Hospital Chief Executive Officer Ronald Dreskin. "Our caregivers have taken on unimaginable challenges and have repeatedly risen to the occasion. I think it is essential that the community see the impact hospital workers make, while at the same time we recognize community contributions."

A highlight of the week will be the Community Expo on Thursday, May 15, bringing the hospital staff and the community together. The Expo will showcase more than 40 local businesses, non-profits, and organizations at the Pine Street Café at Jackson Hospital. The businesses participating range from personal assistance services agencies for seniors to sweet treat purveyors to insurance brokers and real estate agencies.

"I'm pleased to have an opportunity to recognize the incredible compassion and expertise of every member of our team," said Jackson Hospital Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer Gina Anderson. "Every individual plays a vital role in delivering exceptional care to our patients and community, and I am proud to call each of them my colleague."

In celebration, the Hospital is planning employee events such as a Scavenger Hunt, a staff barbecue, and opportunities to win tickets to Montgomery Biscuits baseball games. National Hospital Week also dovetails with Jackson's One Team, One Dream employee initiative, designed to boost employee team spirit and support retention and hiring efforts.

Throughout the week, the Hospital will highlight different employees and their contributions on social media. Patients, community partners and members, donors, and staff are encouraged to recognize Jackson's amazing healthcare staff by liking and sharing the posts.

"In addition, if individuals have a positive story from their experience at Jackson, I encourage them to share it with us on social media and highlight their favorite providers," Dreskin added.

U.S. President Warren G. Harding started National Hospital Day in 1921 to rebuild public trust in hospitals after the Spanish flu pandemic. In 1953, it was expanded into a week-long celebration called National Hospital Week.

Jackson Hospital ranks among the largest hospitals in Alabama and is widely recognized for providing excellence in care, including cardiac, cancer, neurosciences, orthopedics, and women's care, as well as 24-hour emergency care in Montgomery and the Alabama River Region. They are focused on delivering superior, patient-centered, cost-effective care in a safe, compassionate environment.

