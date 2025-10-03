Jackson Hospital "Breaks Ground" on Interfaith Chapel to create a quiet, reflective place of worship.

Jackson Hospital and Clinic officially began construction on a new Interfaith Chapel, renovating an existing space to create a quiet, reflective place of worship. The Chapel will be open 24/7/365.

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jackson Hospital and Clinic officially began construction on a new Interfaith Chapel, renovating an existing space to create a quiet, reflective place of worship. The Chapel will be open 24/7/365.

"A hospital chapel serves as a vital resource for spiritual and emotional support, providing a quiet sanctuary for patients, families, and staff to find peace, hope, and comfort during stressful and vulnerable times," Ron Dreskin, Jackson Hospital Chief Executive Officer, said at the event. "For too long, that has been missing at Jackson Hospital, and I'm very excited to open this construction journey to create a dedicated space to ensure people of all faiths have a proper place to find solace."

At the groundbreaking, construction renderings from Architect J. Barrett Penney of Foshee Architecture and Interior Designer Elizabeth Wilson were displayed. The 575 square foot space is designed to be flexible with a combination of pews and chairs so that different-sized groups and prayer circles can be accommodated.

"The architectural intent of the multi-religion chapel is to establish an environment defined by serenity and inclusion, supporting diverse spiritual practices while offering comfort and peace to all who enter," Penney said.

"For us, designing a multi-faith chapel in a hospital was about providing a place of sanctuary and belonging where light, color and simplicity bring peace and comfort to visitors regardless of their faith or traditions," Wilson added.

In addition, the Jackson Hospital Foundation has established an Interfaith Chapel Fund to support the initial buildout of the new Interfaith Chapel, as well as to support ongoing faith-based initiatives in the future. The Foundation has begun fundraising efforts and has generously provided a $50,000 lead gift to start the Interfaith Chapel Fund. The Fund's total goal is $250,000. More information can be found at www.jackson.com/interfaith-chapel.

About Jackson Hospital

Jackson Hospital ranks among the largest hospitals in Alabama and is widely recognized for providing excellence in care, including cardiac, cancer, neurosciences, orthopedics, and women's care, as well as 24-hour emergency care in Montgomery and the Alabama River Region. They are focused on delivering superior, patient-centered, cost-effective care in a safe, compassionate environment.

Media Contact

Keith Adamson, Jackson Hospital & Clinic, 1 334-293-4046, [email protected], www.jackson.org

SOURCE Jackson Hospital & Clinic