Jackson Hospital Clergy Breakfast Catalyzes Faith-Based Community Engagement

Jackson Hospital held its fifth Clergy Faith & Fellowship Breakfast on August 6 with educational topics and lively discussion.

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jackson Hospital held its fifth Clergy Faith & Fellowship Breakfast on August 6 with educational topics and lively discussion. The monthly breakfast series provides an opportunity to strengthen the hospital's bonds with the faith community in the River Region as clergy engage with hospital leaders and offer valuable insights.

Jackson Hospital's Chief Executive Officer, Ronald Dreskin, discussed the opportunities he has had this summer to speak with different congregations to advocate for safeguarding access to high quality care. He continues to look for opportunities to speak with citizens about the importance of a strong regional healthcare ecosystem.

"On each occasion, I have been moved by their stories," Dreskin said. "Multiple generations of moms and daughters giving birth at Jackson Hospital; entire families being cared for over the past 80 years; the empathetic nurses and doctors helping patients and families cope through some of the hardest parts of life. The throughline of them all is the importance of Jackson Hospital remaining an essential institution at the center of its community."

At the same time, the Hospital has been speaking with regional healthcare leaders, rethinking how all can work together to benefit the entire region as Jackson restructures. Dreskin acknowledged that the community is too big for one institution to meet all needs, that all must work together to create better health outcomes for all.

Gina Anderson, Jackson Hospital's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer, reported on the successful Healthcare Career Day at the Hospital for high school and college students: 28 hospital departments were there to discuss career opportunities; over 100 students attended; and five job offers were made the following week. Anderson also reported presentations the Hospital made to the Montgomery Public School Nurses, educating them about fentanyl, vaping, and available resources.

Hospital event updates included a Street Cleanup Event held by the World Mission Society Church of God and Montgomery's Stronger Committee. Anderson also offered to share clergy's event details with the hospital population.

The Hospital is updating their Chaplain materials and website, exploring the idea of posting sample prayers from different faiths. In the midst of a healthcare crisis, it can be difficult to find the words, and these prayers could be a helpful resource. Anderson encouraged the assembled Clergy to share prayers that could be posted.

It was also announced that the Jackson Hospital Foundation has launched a fund to support building needs for the Interfaith Chapel, and it is compiling a list of needed items. Patrick Wood, President of the Foundation, is available to discuss options should anyone want to direct Chapel gifts through the Foundation.

As part of the Hospital's community outreach, guest speaker Dr. Max Capouano gave a helpful presentation on the importance of having a family doctor, prevention of diseases/conditions before symptoms occur, and fall vaccines and immunizations.

"We appreciate your feedback and encourage you to reach out to us any time," Dreskin said at the event. "We welcome your involvement and look forward to seeing you at next month's breakfast on September 10th."

Jackson Hospital ranks among the largest hospitals in Alabama and is widely recognized for providing excellence in care, including cardiac, cancer, neurosciences, orthopedics, and women's care, as well as 24-hour emergency care in Montgomery and the Alabama River Region. They are focused on delivering superior, patient-centered, cost-effective care in a safe, compassionate environment. For more information visit jackson.org

