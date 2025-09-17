Jackson Hospital Clergy Breakfast Sparks New Community Connections, Opens New Employment Pathways

Jackson Hospital held its sixth Clergy Faith & Fellowship Breakfast on September 10 with educational topics and lively discussion. The monthly breakfast series offers a chance to deepen the hospital's connection with the faith community in the River Region, allowing clergy to interact with hospital leaders and share valuable perspectives.

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jackson Hospital held its sixth Clergy Faith & Fellowship Breakfast on September 10 with educational topics and lively discussion. The monthly breakfast series offers a chance to deepen the hospital's connection with the faith community in the River Region, allowing clergy to interact with hospital leaders and share valuable perspectives.

Tyrone Jones, a longtime Jackson employee and Pastor at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, started the morning off with an inspiring rendition of "God Bless America," which he also sang at Jackson Hospital's Summer Employee Celebration at the Montgomery Biscuits stadium.

Jackson Hospital's Chief Executive Officer, Ronald Dreskin, gave a progress report on the hospital's Interfaith Chapel and renderings from Architect J. Barrett Penney of Foshee Architecture and Interior Designer Elizabeth Wilson were available to view. The space is designed to be flexible with a combination of pews and chairs so that different-sized groups and prayer circles can be accommodated.

"I'm most excited to share the news that we will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the Chapel on October 1 at our next Clergy Breakfast," Dreskin said at the event. "Be sure to mark your calendars."

Dreskin also explained the hospital's role as a healthcare provider and community anchor, addressing social determinants of health including employment. A flyer of featured open jobs was shared, and a designated HR Clergy Liaison, Bradney Smoke, has been appointed to make the process easier for any of the clergy's congregants who wish to apply for open positions at Jackson. Beginning at the November breakfast, a new feature called Career Spotlight will highlight available jobs and the education path needed to succeed.

Pryer Hines, Marketing Manager, presented details about Jackson Hospital's Wellness on the Block event, a combination health fair and block party open to the public on October 18th. The free event will be held on the hospital's main campus and feature health screenings, 40+ health and wellness stations, a family fun zone, food, music and fun.

As part of the Hospital's community outreach, guest speaker Alanna Rufe, a Jackson Hospital Clinical Pharmacy Specialist - Infectious Diseases, gave an expert overview of the latest COVID and HIV rates, risk factors, prevention, and when to seek care in the emergency department.

Attendees were:

Minister Charlene Boykins, Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Minister Dewayne Campbell , Montgomery First Church

, Chaplain Tonjia Cook , First Tuskegee SDA, First Union Springs SDA, Mt. Pisgah Worship Center SDA

, First Tuskegee SDA, First Union Springs SDA, Mt. Pisgah Worship Center SDA Pastor Leslie Hester , Change Christian Center

, Change Christian Center Dr. Neal Hughes , Montgomery Baptist Church

, Pastor Tyrone Jones , St. Mark Baptist Church

, St. Mark Baptist Church Pastor Michael King , Great Hope United in Christ

, Great Hope United in Christ Chaplain Chuck Pike , Jackson Hospital

, Jackson Hospital Pastor Lee Walker, Jr. , New Home Mt. Meigs

, New Home Mt. Meigs Pastor Earl Wise , Hunter Station Baptist Church

, Reverend Dr. Larry Yarbrough , The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd

