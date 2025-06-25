Jackson Hospital Connects Patients in Need with Gently Used Durable Medical Equipment

MONTGOMERY, Ala., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What does one do with wheelchairs, walkers, and canes that are no longer needed by their original users, but are still in good condition? This is a question many ask when a loved one passes away or no longer needs the equipment. The average wheelchair or walker has a usable life span of more than five years, but often is used for only months, then discarded, resulting in significant waste while the needs of others in Montgomery and the River Region go unmet. Jackson Hospital Nurses Amy Blackmon and Kameron Smith as well as Director of Physical Therapy Brian Thomas set about changing that.

Blackmon, Smith and Thomas created a program at Jackson Hospital called Safer Futures to accept donations of gently used Durable Medical Equipment (DME), sanitize and inspect the equipment to ensure it is in good working condition, and then donate the equipment to Jackson Hospital patients in need. In 2024, the program helped 50+ Jackson patients.

Safer Futures is holding their first Donation Drive on June 26th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the former Regions Bank location in the Goode Building for people to easily drop off equipment they no longer need. If you cannot make it to the event, contact Keith Adamson to arrange drop-off on a different day.

"Durable medical equipment access and affordability are significant challenges for many patients discharged from hospitals, particularly those without insurance," said Jackson Hospital Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer Gina Anderson. "Lack of access to necessary DME can delay patient discharges, which leads to longer hospital stays and increased costs. And, going home without the equipment patients need leads to painful falls, added injuries, and increased hospital readmissions."

Anderson credits the trio with innovative thinking and taking action to fill a need. Medical equipment reuse programs like Safer Futures provide significant, practical value to communities.

"So many people have equipment gathering dust, and they want to donate it, but don't know which organization to contact," said Blackmon. "Safer Futures provides a win-win: donating the equipment gets it out of your closet and into the hands of a person who really needs it. It reduces waste in the landfill."

"We have been overwhelmed by the strong interest of community members who want to help others in need, and have found joy in helping others," said Smith. "We look forward to continuing to connect even more people in the upcoming year with high-quality donated equipment."

To learn more about the program, visit https://www.jackson.org/patient-resources/patients-visitors/safer-futures/

