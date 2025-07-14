Jackson Hospital Continues Beautification Projects With the Church of the Highlands Montgomery Campus and Other Community Partners

MONTGOMERY, Ala., July 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jackson Hospital held a volunteer event today as part of the hospital's Healing Spaces, Beautiful Places beautification initiative. Volunteers and staff painted and refreshed the hospital's gazebo area with new plantings, along with planting flowers and picking up trash throughout the campus. The gazebo area is a favorite spot, enjoyed by patients, visitors, and staff throughout the year.

Community partners who participated in the well-attended event were the Church of the Highlands Montgomery Campus, The Life House, and the Montgomery Clean City Commission.

"We are so grateful to our partners for their help, as we all work toward beautifying public spaces," said Gina Anderson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer. "Church of the Highlands volunteers deserve a special thanks for also providing lunch for all the volunteers and staff working today. We believe being a good neighbor includes keeping our campus looking fresh and welcoming, and this event truly showcases the community's team spirit."

Individuals or organizations interested in volunteering for future beautification events may contact Jackson Hospital's Director of Community Health & Wellness, Heather Logan, at [email protected].

About Jackson Hospital

Jackson Hospital ranks among the largest hospitals in Alabama and is widely recognized for providing excellence in care, including cardiac, cancer, neurosciences, orthopedics, and women's care, as well as 24-hour emergency care in Montgomery and the Alabama River Region. They are focused on delivering superior, patient-centered, cost-effective care in a safe, compassionate environment.

Media Contact

Keith Adamson, Jackson Hospital and Clinic, 1 334-293-4046, [email protected], www.jackson.org

SOURCE Jackson Hospital and Clinic